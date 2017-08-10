 
News By Tag
* Jazz
* Swing
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Marino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Jazz & Swing from A to Z: The Story of America's Music

 
 
tdmason
tdmason
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jazz
* Swing
* Free

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* San Marino - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN MARINO, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The wildly popularDr. Thom Mason, USC Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies at the Thornton School of Music, returns to Crowell Public Library with a new six-session course sponsored by the Friends of the Library.  Mason riffs off the popular classes that he taught over the last three years, savoring the stories of Louis Armstrong, Charlie Barnet, Les Brown, and the jazz stars of today.

The series schedule this Fall will be

September 19:          Count Basie and the Sounds of Kansas City

September 26:          The 1970s & 1980s

October 3:          British Stars

     October 10:          Ladies who sing Jazz and Swing

October 17:          Larry Clinton and the Dorseys

October 24:          The Canadians

Thom Mason was chairman of the department of jazz studies at the USC Thornton School of Music from 1983 to 1996. During that period he created the bachelor of music, masters of music and doctor of musical arts programs in jazz studies. He is a saxophone, clarinet and flute specialist and has played with such notable artists as Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Jack Sheldon, Louis Bellson, and Ernie Watts.  His multimedia presentations are filled with music excerpts, rare photos, film clips, humorous stories and live demonstrations that stimulate, educate and entertain.  They are not to be missed!  No reservations are required.

Thanks to the Friends of Crowell Public Library, the music keeps coming!

1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● (626) 300-0777 www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org

Media Contact
Crowell Public Library
616-300-0777
ddobbs@cityofsanmarino.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cityofsanmarino.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Crowell Public Library News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share