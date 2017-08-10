Jazz & Swing from A to Z: The Story of America's Music

tdmason

Media Contact

Crowell Public Library

616-300-0777

ddobbs@cityofsanmarino.org Crowell Public Library616-300-0777

End

-- The wildly popularDr. Thom Mason, USC Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies at the Thornton School of Music, returns to Crowell Public Library with a new six-session course sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Mason riffs off the popular classes that he taught over the last three years, savoring the stories of Louis Armstrong, Charlie Barnet, Les Brown, and the jazz stars of today.The series schedule this Fall will beSeptember 19: Count Basie and the Sounds of Kansas CitySeptember 26: The 1970s & 1980sOctober 3: British StarsOctober 10: Ladies who sing Jazz and SwingOctober 17: Larry Clinton and the DorseysOctober 24: The CanadiansThom Mason was chairman of the department of jazz studies at the USC Thornton School of Music from 1983 to 1996. During that period he created the bachelor of music, masters of music and doctor of musical arts programs in jazz studies. He is a saxophone, clarinet and flute specialist and has played with such notable artists as Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Jack Sheldon, Louis Bellson, and Ernie Watts. His multimedia presentations are filled with music excerpts, rare photos, film clips, humorous stories and live demonstrations that stimulate, educate and entertain. They are not to be missed! No reservations are required.Thanks to the Friends of Crowell Public Library, the music keeps coming!