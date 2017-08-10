News By Tag
Jazz & Swing from A to Z: The Story of America's Music
The series schedule this Fall will be
September 19: Count Basie and the Sounds of Kansas City
September 26: The 1970s & 1980s
October 3: British Stars
October 10: Ladies who sing Jazz and Swing
October 17: Larry Clinton and the Dorseys
October 24: The Canadians
Thom Mason was chairman of the department of jazz studies at the USC Thornton School of Music from 1983 to 1996. During that period he created the bachelor of music, masters of music and doctor of musical arts programs in jazz studies. He is a saxophone, clarinet and flute specialist and has played with such notable artists as Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Jack Sheldon, Louis Bellson, and Ernie Watts. His multimedia presentations are filled with music excerpts, rare photos, film clips, humorous stories and live demonstrations that stimulate, educate and entertain. They are not to be missed! No reservations are required.
Thanks to the Friends of Crowell Public Library, the music keeps coming!
1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● (626) 300-0777 www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org
Media Contact
Crowell Public Library
616-300-0777
ddobbs@cityofsanmarino.org
