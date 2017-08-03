News By Tag
Lip Reading Made Fun with Francine Katz
learning @ Crowell Public Library 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108 Mondays & Tuesdays starting September 11
Francine Katz, MA, SLP, CCC, is a graduate of Northwestern University and a licensed speech-language pathologist and lip reading specialist. Mrs. Katz was with Pasadena City College for over twelve years. She was "Teacher of the Year" at PCC in 2005. She is also the author of the popular book, Eternally Yours, a true story of romance, marriage and family, which is available at Crowell Public Library.
Ms. Katz has taught this class at various locations for over 45 years and students rave how their mental agility has improved after participating. It's easy to get the brain in shape with a free, weekly two-hour workout in a relaxed atmosphere with rewarding results. Classes begin September 11 and 12 and take place in the Library's Barth Community Room. Choose either Mondays from 12:30 pm or Tuesday mornings at 9:30, or sample a class and then return ready to do some work as a regular attendee.
Boosting your brain power can only help you age with grace!
1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● (626) 300-0777 www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org (http://www.CrowellPublicLibrary.org)
