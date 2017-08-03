Lip Reading Made Fun with Francine Katz

learning @ Crowell Public Library 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108 Mondays & Tuesdays starting September 11

-- Learning to lip read can challenge one's memory, improve language skills, and ease the burden of hearing loss. In these fun and stimulating classes also known as "Brain Aerobics," students enhance their verbal skills by analyzing how language looks and sounds. Instructor Francine Katz challenges the class to memorize sentences, play word games and focus on lip-reading skills. According to Ms. Katz, the human eye can see only eight or nine mouth movements per second, whereas the ears can hear 13 or 14 sounds per second, so slowing speech for the benefit of lip-readers makes sense. Spouses of the hearing-impaired are also encouraged to attend in order to better understand how patience and consideration can pay off with better communication.Francine Katz, MA, SLP, CCC, is a graduate of Northwestern University and a licensed speech-language pathologist and lip reading specialist. Mrs. Katz was with Pasadena City College for over twelve years. She was "Teacher of the Year" at PCC in 2005. She is also the author of the popular book,, a true story of romance, marriage and family, which is available at Crowell Public Library.Ms. Katz has taught this class at various locations for over 45 years and students rave how their mental agility has improved after participating. It's easy to get the brain in shape with a free, weekly two-hour workout in a relaxed atmosphere with rewarding results. Classes begin September 11 and 12 and take place in the Library's Barth Community Room. Choose either Mondays from 12:30 pm or Tuesday mornings at 9:30, or sample a class and then return ready to do some work as a regular attendee.Boosting your brain power can only help you age with grace!