Debt Sucks University and Calhoun County School Announces Groundbreaking Financial Literacy Program
The Program is designed for the 9th- 12th-grade high school students
By: EMACK Consulting LLC
This initiative is part of a broader national trend, with 27 states requiring high school students to complete a financial literacy course to graduate. This expansion underscores the growing recognition of financial education as a critical component of preparing students for success in the global digital economy.
Curriculum Highlights:
The EMACK Consulting LLC-developed curriculum encompasses key financial concepts, including:
These topics are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions while in high school and throughout their lives. It is also designed to encourage total household financial wellness. Distinguished educator Tara King leads the students through the curriculum.
Leadership Quotes:
Ja'Net Adams, CEO & Founder of EMACK Consulting LLC and Debt Sucks University, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:
"Empowering students with financial literacy is not just about teaching them how to manage money-it's about giving them the tools to shape their futures. We're thrilled to collaborate with Calhoun County School District to realize this vision."
Dr. Ferlondo Tullock, Superintendent of Calhoun County Public School District, emphasized the importance of the program:
"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to preparing students for life beyond high school. Financial literacy is a crucial life skill, and we're proud to offer this opportunity to our students."
Milton I. Howard, Principal of Calhoun County High School, added:
"Integrating financial literacy into our curriculum empowers students to take control of their financial futures. We're excited to see the positive impact this program will have on our school community."
Inspirational Quote:
"Financial literacy is the foundation upon which we build our futures. By equipping students with these essential skills, we invest in a generation poised for success." — Ja'Net Adams.
For more information about the program or to get involved, please visit https://debtsucksuniversity.com.
About Calhoun County Public School District:
The Calhoun County Public School District is dedicated to providing quality education to St. Matthews, SC, students. The district strives to prepare students for success in an ever-changing world by focusing on academic excellence and personal development. Website for more information Home - Calhoun County School District (https://www.ccpsonline.net/
About EMACK Consulting LLC:
EMACK Consulting LLC is a federally approved company specializing in Financial Literacy education. Through its subsidiary, Debt Sucks University, the company offers accredited curricula designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to achieve economic independence. Website for more information https://debtsucksuniversity.com
Contact
EMACK Consulting LLC
***@debtsucksuniversity.com
336) 480-6461
