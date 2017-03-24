News By Tag
Kickboxing Classes Miami Moving to Morning Schedule
Evolution Mixed Martial Arts will now be offering cardio kickboxing as part of the morning class schedule. With both morning and evening kickboxing classes now being offered, there is no excuse to neglect your training.
Evolution MMA is proud to announce the latest addition to the schedule of martial arts and fitness classes: 9am kickboxing in Kendall. Now members will have more opportunities to work an invigorating kickboxing class into their busy schedules. This class will take the place of 9AM boot camp, which will now take place at 8AM on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. Not only will you have more options, but also you'll be able to train more during the week. Evolution Mixed Martial Arts is happy to be able to offer more opportunities for members to learn kickboxing during the week and get a great, blood-pumping workout that will leave them feeling fantastic for the rest of the day.
"People asked, so we listened," says Dan Monteleone, owner of Evolution Mixed Martial Arts and veteran kickboxing instructor. "Our evening kickboxing classes have been really successful, so I wanted to expand it to the mornings so that nobody has to miss out on kickboxing because of schedule conflicts. We're hoping that this change will bring in more people," says Monteleone.
Kickboxing Miami classes consist of a high-energy 1-hour routine that combines fundamental kickboxing techniques with high intensity cardio intervals to maximize health and fitness results. Just one hour of kickboxing in Kendall can help you burn more calories than any other type of group fitness workout. You'll tone your entire body while improving cardiovascular fitness, which promotes better circulation and respiration. Cardio Kickboxing Miami is an effective way to reduce stress, manage weight, increase flexibility, balance, and coordination, and help you look and feel your best. The back-to-back morning boot camp and kickboxing classes Miami means you can potentially shred over 1,000 calories before noon! Beginning your day with a fun and vigorous cardiovascular workout like kickboxing means you'll be ready to tackle your day feeling energetic, sexy and confident.
In response to the overwhelming number of requests for morning kickboxing classes, Evolution Mixed Martial Arts will now be offering cardio kickboxing as part of the morning class schedule. With both morning and evening kickboxing classes now being offered, there is no excuse to neglect your training. Whether you are trying to lose weight, do competitive kickboxing, increase muscle tone, or just want to have more energy at work, 9 AM kickboxing classes Miami will help you revamp your mornings and get in the best shape of your life!
