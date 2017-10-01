News By Tag
Evolution MMA Announces Francisco Rodriguez their New Kids and Teens MMA Instructor
Miami, FL: Evolution Mixed Martial Arts is pleased to announce the arrival of its new kids and teens MMA coach and adult Brazilian Jiu-jitsu instructor, Francisco Rodriguez.
"I've known Frankie for a few years, talked to him a couple times in locker rooms during fights, thought he was a really nice guy," says Evolution MMA Miami owner Dan Monteleone. "An opportunity came up where we needed to make a change, and he was the first person I thought of. This change is definitely going to make a positive impact on the kids program. It is important for a kids instructor to have patience and understand that all kids learn differently."
Frankie has been an athlete for most of his life. He started boxing when he was just twelve years old, and he played volleyball, basketball, and soccer in high school. Frankie started grappling at the age of eighteen, and had his first MMA fight in 2010 at the age of twenty-three. He boasts an impressive amateur fight record of 5-1 and a professional record of 0-1.
"Brazilian Jiu-jitsu changed my life and helped keep me out of trouble when I was young," Frankie says. "The effort of being an MMA athlete shows that if you work hard enough you can be successful and get anything you want out of life, and I like sharing that wcj with others," he adds.
The fact that training forces him to live a healthy lifestyle and surrounds him with like-minded individuals who share the common goal of bettering themselves both mentally and physically motivates Frankie to train hard and teach others. His biggest goal for his younger students is for them to be able to see their full potential and help them develop into secure adults. He is eager to serve as a role model to Evolution MMA's kids and teens and share his passion for MMA and BJJ with others.
