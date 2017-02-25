News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Evolution MMA Now Offering Monthly Self-Defense Seminar
Evolution Mixed Martial Arts is now offering monthly self-defense classes, which will address the physical, psychological, and intellectual aspects of personal safety.
"Because of the amount of unrealistic self defense classes out there, I decided to make this one to teach basic, practical skills," says Dan Monteleone, owner of Evolution MMA and 5th degree kickboxing black belt. The first step in learning to defend yourself is accepting the fact that we live in a dangerous and unpredictably violent world. In being a part of this dangerous world we live in today, we are faced with two choices: ignore crime and violence, cross your fingers, and hope for the best; or accept the responsibility of learning to protect yourself and your loved ones from the possibilities of danger that surround us every day. You don't have to wait until it's too late to learn to keep yourself and your loved ones from becoming another unfortunate statistic.
A study conducted by the University of Oregon revealed that a much lower percentage of women who had taken self-defense training reported incidents of unwanted sexual contact than women who had not received any self-defense training. The self-defense seminar at Evolution Mixed Martial Arts addresses all three components of personal protection: the psychological, intellectual, and physical. An important part of self-defense is developing appropriate responses to any given situation. Basically, you will learn a wide variety of skills and combat techniques that can save your life in a worst case-scenario.
It is our goal at Evolution Mixed Martial Arts to help create people who are prepared, confident, and will not be targeted as victims of assault. If you, or someone you know are looking for real solutions to real-life conflicts, then don't miss out Evolution MMA's self defense seminar the first Saturday of each month.
About Evolution MMA:
Evolution MMA is a mixed martial arts school that specializes in the instruction of kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Aikido. Offering a range of fitness and martial arts classes for adults, teens and children ages 6-12, Evolution MMA has been the school of choice for many law enforcement officials, military personnel, professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and educators. The state-of-the-
Visit our official website https://mmamiami.com/
Contact
Evolution MMA
***@mmamiami.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse