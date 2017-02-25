 
Evolution MMA Now Offering Monthly Self-Defense Seminar

Evolution Mixed Martial Arts is now offering monthly self-defense classes, which will address the physical, psychological, and intellectual aspects of personal safety.
 
 
MIAMI - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolution MMA is proud to announce the latest addition to the schedule of martial arts and fitness classes: Self Defense for men, women, teens, and kids. The course is available to both gym members and non-members. The two-hour self-defense seminar consists of practical and efficient techniques that are highly effective in real life situations such as assaults or robberies.

"Because of the amount of unrealistic self defense classes out there, I decided to make this one to teach basic, practical skills," says Dan Monteleone, owner of Evolution MMA and 5th degree kickboxing black belt. The first step in learning to defend yourself is accepting the fact that we live in a dangerous and unpredictably violent world. In being a part of this dangerous world we live in today, we are faced with two choices: ignore crime and violence, cross your fingers, and hope for the best; or accept the responsibility of learning to protect yourself and your loved ones from the possibilities of danger that surround us every day. You don't have to wait until it's too late to learn to keep yourself and your loved ones from becoming another unfortunate statistic.

A study conducted by the University of Oregon revealed that a much lower percentage of women who had taken self-defense training reported incidents of unwanted sexual contact than women who had not received any self-defense training. The self-defense seminar at Evolution Mixed Martial Arts addresses all three components of personal protection: the psychological, intellectual, and physical. An important part of self-defense is developing appropriate responses to any given situation. Basically, you will learn a wide variety of skills and combat techniques that can save your life in a worst case-scenario.

It is our goal at Evolution Mixed Martial Arts to help create people who are prepared, confident, and will not be targeted as victims of assault. If you, or someone you know are looking for real solutions to real-life conflicts, then don't miss out Evolution MMA's self defense seminar the first Saturday of each month.

About Evolution MMA:

Evolution MMA is a mixed martial arts school that specializes in the instruction of kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Aikido. Offering a range of fitness and martial arts classes for adults, teens and children ages 6-12, Evolution MMA has been the school of choice for many law enforcement officials, military personnel, professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and educators. The state-of-the-art training facility features Olympic quality training mats, a full-sized professional Octagon, and a dedicated Muay Thai and Boxing heavy bag area. Evolution MMA boasts a team of expert instructors who have extensive hours of training in their respective discipline and who are dedicated to helping students reach their goals, whether they are to get into shape, build confidence, or become a professional MMA fighter.

Visit our official website https://mmamiami.com/ for more details.

Evolution MMA
***@mmamiami.com
