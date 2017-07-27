Wrestling has returned to Friday Nights at Evolution Mixed Martial Arts

Contact

-- Evolution Mixed Martial Arts is once again offering a weekly wrestling class, which focuses on fundamental wrestling drills and techniques in order to create versatile and indomitable fighters.Evolution MMA Miami (https://mmamiami.com/)is proud to announce the latest addition to its schedule of martial arts and fitness classes: wrestling for adults and teens. When training for MMA, it is important to work on all areas of the fight game, and wrestling is no exception. In fact, some of the best MMA fighters of all time, such as Brock Lesnar, Chuck Liddell, and Rashad Evans, have a background in amateur wrestling."Wrestling is very important for anybody wanting to be fluent in MMA, says owner of Evolution MMA Miami Dan Monteleone. "It [wrestling] allows a fighter to dictate the pace of the fight, and whether it is standing or on the ground. Although wrestling isn't always the most popular among students because of the grueling pace of the class and the frequency of injury, for anyone who wants to compete, this class is imperative."A strong wrestling foundation and good submission defense techniques allow even fighters who lack a strong striking game to become a force to be reckoned with. Evolution's wrestling class teaches wrestling for MMA by focusing on techniques that help the fighter avoid strikes or submissions while improving their balance, explosiveness, and agility. The class aims to teach students to adapt to the mental and physical challenges of wrestling which are crucial to drive forward and push the pace in order to wear their opponents down.It can be easy to overlook the importance of wrestling when training to be a mixed martial artist, but for anyone who is serious about competing and winning in the sport of MMA, it is essential. "A strong wrestling base will allow fighters to go far in the sport of MMA," says Monteleone, who has seen amateur fighters dominate fights with great wrestling and limited striking or Jiu-jitsu skills.It is our goal at Evolution Mixed Martial Arts to help create prepared, confident, and well-rounded fighters. Our wrestling classes are for athletes who want to improve their chances of success in the cage. Wrestling provides students with the skills and physical conditioning necessary to be explosive, strong, and unstoppable in a way that no other area of MMA does.