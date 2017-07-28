News By Tag
Summer 2017 Fitness Challenge Results Are In
Miami, FL: Evolution Mixed Martial Arts announces Dylan Rubio as the winner of the Summer Fitness Challenge.
The winner of this year's Summer Fitness Challenge is 19-year-old Dylan Rubio. He lost an impressive 19 pounds and 5.7 percent of his body fat. Dylan, who has been training at Evolution for about eight months, is a nursing student at Miami-Dade College. He says he lost the weight through a strict low-carb diet high in protein. "I did tons of working out in the morning and night classes, as well as in between classes and on days I couldn't make it to the gym," says Dylan.
"We've been doing the fitness challenge pretty much as long as we've been open, and we try to do it at least twice a year," says owner Dan Monteleone. "The fitness challenge is a valuable tool to help people keep on track because that way they have some money invested and a financial incentive for losing the weight." "It's not surprising Dylan won," he adds. "He's here twice a day and attends almost every class. He definitely worked hard for this one."
The financial incentive, as well as the spirit of competition motivates contestants to work out extra hard and stay on track with their dietary goals. "Honestly, I'm just really completive" says former fitness challenge winner Dan Goldberg. "The competition motivates me to stay on track." Whether or not you lose the most fat, chances are you will notice significant changes in the way you look and feel.
About Evolution MMA:
Evolution MMA is a mixed martial arts school that specializes in the instruction of kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Miami (https://mmamiami.com/
