August 2017





August 2017
Summer 2017 Fitness Challenge Results Are In

Miami, FL: Evolution Mixed Martial Arts announces Dylan Rubio as the winner of the Summer Fitness Challenge.
 
 
MIAMI - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- For the past eight years, Evolution MMA Miami has been helping its members to stay on track and meet their fitness goals by hosting a bi-annual fitness challenge. Here's how it works: All contestants weigh in at the beginning of the challenge and have their body fat percentage recorded; each person puts in $10 at the time of weigh ins. At the end of the 45 or 60 period, the challenge ends and each contestant must weigh in and have their body fat percentage recorded again. Whichever member loses the most body fat is the winner and gets to take all of the cash.

The winner of this year's Summer Fitness Challenge is 19-year-old Dylan Rubio. He lost an impressive 19 pounds and 5.7 percent of his body fat. Dylan, who has been training at Evolution for about eight months, is a nursing student at Miami-Dade College. He says he lost the weight through a strict low-carb diet high in protein. "I did tons of working out in the morning and night classes, as well as in between classes and on days I couldn't make it to the gym," says Dylan.

"We've been doing the fitness challenge pretty much as long as we've been open, and we try to do it at least twice a year," says owner Dan Monteleone. "The fitness challenge is a valuable tool to help people keep on track because that way they have some money invested and a financial incentive for losing the weight." "It's not surprising Dylan won," he adds. "He's here twice a day and attends almost every class. He definitely worked hard for this one."

The financial incentive, as well as the spirit of competition motivates contestants to work out extra hard and stay on track with their dietary goals. "Honestly, I'm just really completive" says former fitness challenge winner Dan Goldberg. "The competition motivates me to stay on track." Whether or not you lose the most fat, chances are you will notice significant changes in the way you look and feel.

About Evolution MMA:

Evolution MMA is a mixed martial arts school that specializes in the instruction of kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Miami (https://mmamiami.com/jiu-jitsu-miami/), and Aikido. Offering a range of fitness and martial arts classes for adults, teens and children ages 6-12, Evolution MMA has been the school of choice for many law enforcement officials, military personnel, professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and educators. The state-of-the-art training facility features Olympic quality training mats, a full-sized professional Octagon, and a dedicated Muay Thai and Boxing heavy bag area. Evolution MMA boasts a team of expert instructors who have extensive hours of training in their respective discipline and who are dedicated to helping students reach their goals, whether they are to get into shape, build confidence, or become a professional MMA fighter. Check out the schedule of MMA traing classes on our website https://mmamiami.com/.

Media Contact
Evolution MMA Miami
3053848779
***@mmamiami.com
