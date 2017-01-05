News By Tag
Evolution MMA Rings in the New Year with Launch of New Website
Evolution Mixed Martial Arts announces today the professional re-launch of MMAmiami.com, a website devoted to providing information about their facilities, class schedule, and programs offered.
"We are very excited to be expanding our website to reach beyond our members," said owner Dan Monteleone. "With the new website people from all over the world can stay up-to-date with what's happening at our gym, follow our fight team, and access information about fitness and martial arts. This means that students don't have to stop learning when class is over."
The staff at Evolution MMA has been working diligently to create a modern, updated website in order to provide the best information. Those seeking answers to their questions about the gym need only to access the new website to find out everything they need to know. An upgrade from the original website, the new MMAmiami.com will be more contemporary and stylish, user friendly, and easy to navigate. People accessing the site will be able to locate information about the gym such as location and hours, class schedules and upcoming events. The site will also provide a brief description of each class offered to give prospective members a sense of what to expect before they come in. The public will also have access to monthly blog posts and articles and find links to the gym's social media sites. Evolution MMA will also be posting a variety of videos, including live streams from classes, coaching tips, events and video blogs.
Introducing our new blog category pages
The new monthly blogs will present information relevant to the sport of MMA that may include interviews with coaches and fighters, tips for beginners, gym etiquette, and ground and pound or wrestling drills. Our fitness blog will regularly provide information about how to get the most out of your workout, how to set goals, meal planning and preparation, at-home stretches and exercises, and injury prevention and care. Visit for Blogs :http://www.mmamiami.com/
· MMA Blog
· BJJ Blog
· Fitness Blog
· Kickboxing Blog
Visit our website : http://www.mmamiami.com/
