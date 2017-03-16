News By Tag
The Ponty Chadha Foundation and its CSR program and Initiative
Through the company's CSR Program, the company can organize free medical camps for the poor and disadvantaged in the society, it also built a school to cater for the educational needs of the poorr.
The company is already underway with the construction and establishment of a skills academy. This college or academy will be important in the development of the skills and talents of children more so those that hail from poor backgrounds. The company through its foundation is determined to give the future generations hope even where there seems to be no hope. The organization and operation of the health camps have been a huge success and has been helpful in eradicating and helping in the fight against diseases. The health camps have also reduced congestion in public hospitals and ensured smooth and efficient access to health care. The foundation has also set its sights at the prospects of rural sanitation awareness. Proper sanitation is a fundamental step towards eradication of various diseases, and this is a noble idea that is aimed at further improving the peoples' health in the society.
In conclusion, the Ponty Chadha Foundation through its Corporate Social Responsibility Program has carried on with the aims and ambitions of Mr.Ponty Chadha. The Foundation has made important and fruitful CSR Initiatives that are making a positive impact in the society.
