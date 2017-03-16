 
The Ponty Chadha Foundation and its CSR program and Initiative

Through the company's CSR Program, the company can organize free medical camps for the poor and disadvantaged in the society, it also built a school to cater for the educational needs of the poorr.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Mrs. Jatinder Kaur Chadha founded the Ponty Chadha Foundation in February 2013. She founded the foundation to honor and in the memory of her late husband Ponty Chadha, who established the Wave Group a multifaceted corporate house. Ponty Chadha was a well known and influential businessman who was guided by his quote, the business of life, is life, not business. He was a well-known philanthropist who valued the idea of paying back to the society. After his untimely death, his wife decided to form the Ponty Chadha Foundation to carry on with his initiative of paying back to the society.

The core function of the foundation is to give back to the society. All this is aimed at the creation of a stronger base for the future generations of the nation. The foundation has got a robust and efficient Corporate Social Responsibility Program (http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/what-we-do/our-programs/). The CSR Program is aimed at ensuring the organization gives back to the society through participating in some corporate social activities. The activities include supporting various sectors such as education, health care, and food security among others.

Through the company's CSR Program, the company can organize free medical camps for the poor (http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/blog/health/free-...) and disadvantaged in the society, it also built a school to cater for the educational needs of the poor, and it conducts food collection drives throughout the year for the purpose of feeding the poor. All the above mention charitable activities are the CSR Initiatives of the Ponty Chadha Foundation. The CSR Initiatives are well supported to ensure they are efficient and they meet their objectives.

The company is already underway with the construction and establishment of a skills academy. This college or academy will be important in the development of the skills and talents of children more so those that hail from poor backgrounds. The company through its foundation is determined to give the future generations hope even where there seems to be no hope. The organization and operation of the health camps have been a huge success and has been helpful in eradicating and helping in the fight against diseases. The health camps have also reduced congestion in public hospitals and ensured smooth and efficient access to health care. The foundation has also set its sights at the prospects of rural sanitation awareness. Proper sanitation is a fundamental step towards eradication of various diseases, and this is a noble idea that is aimed at further improving the peoples' health in the society.

In conclusion, the Ponty Chadha Foundation through its Corporate Social Responsibility Program has carried on with the aims and ambitions of Mr.Ponty Chadha. The Foundation has made important and fruitful CSR Initiatives that are making a positive impact in the society.

http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/

