AS Security Strengthens Position as Victoria's Most Trusted Security Services Partner, Expand Nation
Leading Melbourne-based provider reinforces commitment to compliance, operational excellence, and safety-first culture as demand for professional security services accelerates nationwide
By: AS Security
Headquartered in Clyde North, AS Security delivers comprehensive security solutions including static guarding, mobile patrol services, event security, loss prevention, concierge services, and specialised security assignments. The company's reputation is built on rigorous adherence to industry standards, with full licensing, insurance compliance, and certification across ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) frameworks.
"Australian businesses and communities deserve security partners who understand that reliability isn't negotiable,"
AS Security's operational model prioritises workforce professionalism and fair employment practices. All security officers—both male and female—receive comprehensive training and are employed under Fair Work-compliant wage structures, with full superannuation and WorkCover coverage. This investment in personnel translates directly to client value: reduced turnover, consistent service quality, and incident-ready response capabilities.
The company's recent trajectory reflects growing market confidence in its service delivery model. AS Security has enhanced its training systems, established new partnerships with corporate and government clients, and expanded its geographical reach to meet demand across Australia's eastern seaboard. These developments underscore the organisation's vision to redefine security standards nationwide through integrity, reliability, and safety-driven outcomes.
As the security landscape grows more complex—spanning physical infrastructure protection, event management, retail loss prevention, and residential safety—AS Security's mission remains unchanged: deliver consistent, customer-centric security solutions backed by operational excellence and a professional culture that clients can depend on.
About AS Security
AS Facilities Management Pty Ltd, trading as AS Security, is a leading Victorian security services provider headquartered in Clyde North, Melbourne. The company delivers static guards, mobile patrols, event security, loss prevention, concierge services, and specialised assignments across Melbourne Metro, regional Victoria, and expanding markets in Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Fully licensed, insured, and certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 frameworks, AS Security is recognised for compliance-driven operations, workforce professionalism, and client-focused service delivery.
Media Contact
AS Security
Phone: 03 9088 0758
Email: info@assecurity.com.au
Website: www.assecurity.com.au
Contact
AS Security
***@asfm.com.au
