News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ponty Chadha Foundation - Initiatives Towards Society
Taking up the cause of rural health as part of its national drive on spreading awareness and reaching out to places where healthcare facilities are hard to come by, the Ponty Chadha Foundation held a health camp in village Mehrauli in Delhi NCR.
Organized in association with the Indo-German Hospital, the camp focused on providing relief to the villagers many of whom exhibited heart and skin disorder symptoms. The premises of the local village school were used to hold the gathering of 400 families of which 140 patients were administered medicines while few of them had to be further referred to the Indo-German Hospital.
Proceedings at the camp began early. The Foundation's volunteers had set up a registration process which required every attendee to get his name and age registered on the OPD card. The card was then used to examine the attendees and prescribe medication.
It was found during the examination that quite a few of the villagers had mild orthopedic and gynecological symptoms going unnoticed. Lack of awareness and options had prompted these people into ignoring vital signs which could develop into bigger problems.
The Foundation's volunteers then took it upon themselves to educate the gathering about taking cognizance of vital signs and how procrastinating could lead to serious implications. They were provided guidance on identifying symptoms of common disorders and infections.
The camp ended at 1300 hours after all the attendees had been duly examined. Many women who had attended the camp exhibited signs of impending gynecological disorders and were guided towards proper treatment.
The camp was a part of a national drive Ponty Chadha Foundation has undertaken which aims to bring greater focus to neglected parts of the country. The Foundation is the CSR arm of the Wave Group, and its activities lie in the spheres of special education, childcare, and rural health. As part of the drive, the Foundation has conducted camps at many places in North India.
While volunteers from the Ponty Chadha Foundation ensured logistics arrangements start to end, teams of doctors and paramedics from the Indo-German Hospital joined in to examine and check-up the villagers.
Medicaments were distributed out using the OPD prescription, and the villagers were guided on the intake.
During the examination, doctors found a sizable number of patients suffering from joint-related issues and in need of further treatment. All such cases were referred to the Indo-German Hospital for advanced diagnostics and tertiary care.
Finally, the villagers were guided about the importance of seeking timely medical attention. They were educated on common diseases and disorders that could be easily avoided by adopting better hygiene and seeking qualified help in good time.
To know more about the initiatives of The Ponty Chadha Foundation visit: http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/
Contact
The Ponty Chadha Foundation
***@waveinfratech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse