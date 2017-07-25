Ponty Chadha Foundation - An NGO for Underprivileged Society

News By Tag
Taking care of the rural health is a way to create awareness on areas that do not have any healthcare facilities. The Ponty Chadha foundation has accomplished this through its corporate social responsibility (http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/
The foundation's main function is to give back to the society. It aims to provide the future generation with a stronger base. The organization has a corporate responsibility program (CSR). The CSR program ensures that the organization takes part in corporate social activities. Some of those activities include: health care, education, and food security. The CSR program helps the organization to conduct free medical camps for the disadvantaged and the poor. Moreover, the foundation has a school that it uses to educate the poor in the society. The foundation also takes part in food collection drives to feed the poor.
The CSR program is supported to make sure that the foundation meets its objectives. The company is looking forward to establish a skills academy. The academy will help in developing skills and talents of children from the poor background. The foundations is determined to provide the future generation with hope. The health camps have been a success and helped in fighting diseases. In addition to that, the health camps have contributed to reduced congestion in hospitals. As a result, there is access to proper heath care.
The foundation is also after rural sanitation awareness. It is crucial to have proper sanitation since it helps get rid of diseases. The idea will help in improving the overall health in the society. The Ponty Chadha (http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/
To know more about the foundation visit http://www.thepontychadhafoundation.org/
