3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Syringe based 3D bioprinting technology held the major share in 3D bioprinting market as adoption rate of this technology is very high. Whereas, laser based technology is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Medical segment has dominant share in 3D bioprinting application market by accounting for more than 28% of share in total market. The growth of this application is mainly attributed to technological advancements in regeneration of organs and tissues.
North America is anticipated to be the largest market for 3D bioprinting. Factors such as rising aging population, incessant R & D activities, advanced healthcare infrastructure and huge disposable income are fueling the 3D bioprinting market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising FDI investments, government initiatives, growing awareness about technology and technological advancements.
Some of the key players in global 3D bioprinting market include Bio3D Technologies, 3Dynamics Systems, Aspect Biosystems, Organovo Holding, Inc., Luxexcel Group BV, BioBots, 3D Systems, Cyfuse Biomedical, Oceanz, Materialise NV, Cellink, Solidscape, TeVido BioDevices, Envision TEC and Stratasys Ltd.
Technologies Covered:
• Laser Based
• Syringe Based
• Magnetic Levitation
• Inkjet Based
• Other Technologies
Applications Covered:
• Biosensors
• Dental
• Personal Product Testing
• Food And Animal Product Bioprinting
• Medical
o Medical Pills
o Prosthetics And Implants
o Tissue And Organ Generation
• Bioinks
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
