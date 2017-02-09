 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the 3D bioprinting market is projected to reach $6,120 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2015 to 2022. Incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry is the key driving factor for the growth of 3D bioprinting market. Rapidly increasing aging population, rising incidence of chronic illnesses, huge investment in R & D, growing demand for organ and tissue transplants, technological advancements and limited number of organ donors are the factors driving the market growth. However, rapid production of bio drugs, lack of skilled professionals and increasing need for personalized medicine are the factors hindering the market growth.

Syringe based 3D bioprinting technology held the major share in 3D bioprinting market as adoption rate of this technology is very high. Whereas, laser based technology is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Medical segment has dominant share in 3D bioprinting application market by accounting for more than 28% of share in total market. The growth of this application is mainly attributed to technological advancements in regeneration of organs and tissues.

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for 3D bioprinting. Factors such as rising aging population, incessant R & D activities, advanced healthcare infrastructure and huge disposable income are fueling the 3D bioprinting market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising FDI investments, government initiatives, growing awareness about technology and technological advancements.

Some of the key players in global 3D bioprinting market include Bio3D Technologies, 3Dynamics Systems, Aspect Biosystems,  Organovo Holding, Inc.,  Luxexcel Group BV,  BioBots, 3D Systems, Cyfuse Biomedical, Oceanz,  Materialise NV,  Cellink,  Solidscape,  TeVido BioDevices,  Envision TEC and Stratasys Ltd.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-bioprinting-market

Technologies Covered:
• Laser Based
• Syringe Based
• Magnetic Levitation
• Inkjet Based
• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:
• Biosensors
• Dental
• Personal Product Testing
• Food And Animal Product Bioprinting
• Medical
o Medical Pills
o Prosthetics And Implants
o Tissue And Organ Generation
• Bioinks
• Other Applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
