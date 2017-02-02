News By Tag
Techddi.com offers Excel to Windows Contacts Converter to export Excel contacts to Windows Contacts
Company developed cost effective and reliable Excel to Windows Contacts Converter Software to convert bulk contacts details from excel file to Windows contacts with all required information.
Excel to Windows contacts converter program provide comprehensive solution to export contacts details from excel to Windows contacts and facilitates to save converted Windows contacts at user specified location in computer. Software has inbuilt advance features to remove empty rows and columns from selected excel sheet before conversion process. Excel to Windows contacts migration software easily installs on all latest version of Windows operating system including Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10.
Salient features of Excel to Windows Contacts Converter:
• Software supports all major versions of Microsoft Excel.
• Convert excel contacts to Windows contacts without requiring installation of MS Office on PC.
• Software facilitates to convert contacts details from excel with First name, Last name, Company, Job title etc to Windows contacts.
• Provide option to save and add all contact in Windows Contacts Folder.
• Provide user friendly GUI and does not require any technical training or skill to operate software.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
Tarun Tyagi
9868337762
support@techddi.com
