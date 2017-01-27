News By Tag
Company launches MySQL to MS Access DB Converter Software to convert MySQL DB to MS Access DB format
MySQL to MS Access Database Converter Software is useful to convert MySQL database records to MS Access database and supports all major key constraints, data types, attributes, schemas and indexes during conversion process
MySQL to MS Access Database Conversion application supports major versions of MySQL server and MS Access database with complete support for all database data types, data base key constraints, attributes, indexes and schemas during conversion process. MySQL to MS Access database converter software is capable to maintain the integrity of the converted database during migration process. Software allows users to save converted database records at a specified location or overwrite the converted records with existing database records for future reference. User can easily understand and operate the software without any expert guidance and technical assistance require.
Software Features:
1. Database converter software is useful for all type of business organizations to convert MySQL database records into MS Access Database format.
2. Software supports all major versions of MySQL and MS Access database.
3. Converted MS Access database records can be easily saved at user specified location for future purpose.
4. Program helps to convert single or multiple database records from MySQL to MS Access database format.
5. Database migration application supports all database key constraints like null value, primary key constraints during conversion of database from one format to another.
6. Software provides facility to convert MySQL database to MS Access database format without writing any database queries.
