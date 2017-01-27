 
News By Tag
* Database Converter Software
* Database Migration Application
* Database Conversion Program
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Company launches MySQL to MS Access DB Converter Software to convert MySQL DB to MS Access DB format

MySQL to MS Access Database Converter Software is useful to convert MySQL database records to MS Access database and supports all major key constraints, data types, attributes, schemas and indexes during conversion process
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Database Converter Software
Database Migration Application
Database Conversion Program

Industry:
Software

Location:
Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Companies

GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- MySQL to MS Access Database Converter Software is specially designed to convert database records created in MySQL database to Microsoft Access format. Software is useful for database programmer, database administrator, software developers and computer professionals for converting large database records from one format to another without applying any database queries. MySQL to MS Access database converter program provides easy to use wizard that accurately converts MySQL database records consisting of rows and columns fields entries into MS Access format easily. Database conversion utility converts selected MySQL database records or the entire table into MS Access database by customizing the software conversion settings.

MySQL to MS Access Database Conversion application supports major versions of MySQL server and MS Access database with complete support for all database data types, data base key constraints, attributes, indexes and schemas during conversion process. MySQL to MS Access database converter software is capable to maintain the integrity of the converted database during migration process. Software allows users to save converted database records at a specified location or overwrite the converted records with existing database records for future reference. User can easily understand and operate the software without any expert guidance and technical assistance require.

Software Features:

1. Database converter software is useful for all type of business organizations to convert MySQL database records into MS Access Database format.

2. Software supports all major versions of MySQL and MS Access database.

3. Converted MS Access database records can be easily saved at user specified location for future purpose.

4. Program helps to convert single or multiple database records from MySQL to MS Access database format.

5. Database migration application supports all database key constraints like null value, primary key constraints during conversion of database from one format to another.

6. Software provides facility to convert MySQL database to MS Access database format without writing any database queries.

For more information:

Visit: www.techddi.com

Email: support@techddi.com

Contact
techddi.com
***@techddi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@techddi.com
Tags:Database Converter Software, Database Migration Application, Database Conversion Program
Industry:Software
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
techddi.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share