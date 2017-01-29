 
News By Tag
* MySQL to Oracle Migration
* Database Converter Software
* Database Migration Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029


Techddi.com releases Database Converter Software to convert MySQL to Oracle database records

Company developed MySQL to Oracle Database Converter Software with advance conversion technology to convert overall existing MySQL database records into Oracle RDBMS with support to all data types, key constraints and other database attributes.
 
 
MySQL to Oracle Database Converter Software
MySQL to Oracle Database Converter Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Techddi.com is leading worldwide Software Development Company in India and specialized to develop Database Converter Software for Database Administrators, Software Developers and Programmers to convert database from one to another format without writing any database queries. Company launched MySQL to Oracle Database Converter Software that provides solution to convert MySQL database records into Oracle database format within few simple steps. Software is fully capable to convert database records accurately and without modifying in database integrity and originality.

Database conversion software supports entire database data types, key constraints, schemas, indexes, tables and other attributes during database conversion process. MySQL to Oracle database migration program provide facility convert database records without wasting time in lengthy scripting or coding. Software easily works with all latest versions of Windows operating system like XP/Vista/7/8/10. Database migration utility provides option to save converted database at user specified location in computer storage device.

Key characteristics of MySQL to Oracle Database Converter:

• Software supports all major versions of MySQL and Oracle server.
• Allow user to convert entire database attributes, key constraints and data types.
• Facilitate to convert individual or entire database records.
• Provide simple and user friendly GUI to easily operate by any technical or non-technical user.
• No need to hire skilled professionals for creating oracle database.
• User can easily convert MySQL to Oracle database without use of database programming.

For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com

Contact
Tarun Tyagi
9868337762
support@techddi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@techddi.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
techddi.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share