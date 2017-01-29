News By Tag
Techddi.com releases Database Converter Software to convert MySQL to Oracle database records
Company developed MySQL to Oracle Database Converter Software with advance conversion technology to convert overall existing MySQL database records into Oracle RDBMS with support to all data types, key constraints and other database attributes.
Database conversion software supports entire database data types, key constraints, schemas, indexes, tables and other attributes during database conversion process. MySQL to Oracle database migration program provide facility convert database records without wasting time in lengthy scripting or coding. Software easily works with all latest versions of Windows operating system like XP/Vista/7/8/
Key characteristics of MySQL to Oracle Database Converter:
• Software supports all major versions of MySQL and Oracle server.
• Allow user to convert entire database attributes, key constraints and data types.
• Facilitate to convert individual or entire database records.
• Provide simple and user friendly GUI to easily operate by any technical or non-technical user.
• No need to hire skilled professionals for creating oracle database.
• User can easily convert MySQL to Oracle database without use of database programming.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
Tarun Tyagi
9868337762
support@techddi.com
