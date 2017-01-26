Techddi.com announces Database Converter Software to convert MSSQL database to MySQL

Company developed cost effective and reliable MSSQL to MySQL Database Converter Software that provide facility to convert selected or entire Microsoft SQL server database into MySQL database format.

End

-- Techddi.com is leading worldwide Information Technology based Company in India. Company is specialized to develop various Database Converter Applications for Software developers, programmers and IT professionals. Conversion of database from MSSQL to MySQL is a big challenge and time consuming task. So Company introduced MSSQL to MySQL Database Converter Software with advance technology that easily convert selected or entire database records of MSSQL server into MySQL database format. Software provides facility to connect MSSQL and MySQL server locally or remotely. Database conversion program is capable to convert views, indexes with all necessary attributes and stored procedures.MSSQL to MySQL database converter software empowers to perform database conversion accurately in both cases when user wants to convert MSSQL database into new database of MySQL database or overwrite contents of existing MySQL database. MSSQL to MySQL database conversion program supports entire database data types, indexes, attributes, key constraints etc during databases migration process. Software also provides option to convert database by selecting schemas items manually.1. Database conversion software converts the database records created in MSSQL to MySQL database format.2. Software provides advance feature of overwriting the existing MSSQL database records or saves converted database at user specified location.3. Software provides facility to convert entire or selected database records from one format to another.4. Program supports all database data types, attributes, indexes, queries, foreign key etc while converting the database records.5. Database converter utility provides facility to connect MSSQL and MySQL database server locally or remotely.