Techddi.com announces Database Converter Software to convert MSSQL database to MySQL
Company developed cost effective and reliable MSSQL to MySQL Database Converter Software that provide facility to convert selected or entire Microsoft SQL server database into MySQL database format.
MSSQL to MySQL database converter software empowers to perform database conversion accurately in both cases when user wants to convert MSSQL database into new database of MySQL database or overwrite contents of existing MySQL database. MSSQL to MySQL database conversion program supports entire database data types, indexes, attributes, key constraints etc during databases migration process. Software also provides option to convert database by selecting schemas items manually.
Software Features:
1. Database conversion software converts the database records created in MSSQL to MySQL database format.
2. Software provides advance feature of overwriting the existing MSSQL database records or saves converted database at user specified location.
3. Software provides facility to convert entire or selected database records from one format to another.
4. Program supports all database data types, attributes, indexes, queries, foreign key etc while converting the database records.
5. Database converter utility provides facility to connect MSSQL and MySQL database server locally or remotely.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
