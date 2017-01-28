News By Tag
Company release Oracle to MySQL Database converter software to convert Oracle DB to MySQL DB format
Oracle to MySQL Database converter easily converts database records created in Oracle into MySQL database record without writing any complex queries
Database converter program is useful for IT Professionals, Database Administrator, Software Developers and Programmers to convert bulk database records from Oracle to MySQL without writing a single query. BD conversion utility provides facility to save converted database records at new location or merge the converted database with existing database records. Software maintains database integrity during database conversion process and does not alter the actual database records.
Software Features:
1. Database converter software supports all versions of Oracle and MySQL database.
2. Database migration application provides facility to convert entire or selected table records from one format to another.
3. Software is easy to use and does not require any extra expert guidance or technical skill to operate it.
4. Program supports all data types, attributes and key constraints for accurate database conversion.
5. User does not require writing database queries to convert database records from one format to another.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
