Techddi.com releases Excel Converter Software to convert batch XLS to XLSX or XLSX to XLS files
Company developed affordable Excel Converter Software that provides solution to convert bulk .xls to .xlsx files and .xlsx to .xls files format and save converted files at specified location in PC within few simple steps.
Excel converter program is compatible with all latest versions of Windows operating system and provide facility to convert excel files without installation of Microsoft Office on your computer. Software provides simple and highly interactive graphical user interface to easily operate by any technical as well as non-technical users. Excel conversion utility facilitates to convert .xls (Excel 2003) to .xlsx (Excel 2007 and above) files as well as .xlsx to .xls files in minimal time and efforts.
Salient features of Excel Converter Software:
1. Provide facility to save converted files, not converted files and same extension files at specified location in PC.
2. Facilitate to convert bulk number of excel files from one format to another in quick batch process.
3. Provide option to skip password protected files during excel file conversion process.
4. Facilitate to copy data to new sheet if xls rows limitation exceeds.
5. Software works with all latest versions of Windows OS like XP/Vista/7/8/
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
Tarun Tyagi
9868337762
support@techddi.com
