WOA Entertainment Group Celebrates 15 Years of Indie Excellence with Independent No.1's Vol.15

Independent No.1's Vol.15 unites breakthrough global talent for a milestone release from WOA Entertainment Group.

Independent No.1's Vol.15 -15th Anniversary

Irene Sequeira

***@woarecords.com Irene Sequeira

-- The WOA Entertainment Group proudly announces the 15th Anniversary Edition of its celebrated global compilation album, Independent No.1's Vol.15 — a milestone moment highlighting the most exceptional independent music of the past decade and a half.Crafted by WOA Records & Studios (Label) and WOA International (Publishing), this release showcases the Group's commitment to curating and launching breakthrough indie talent. Together, under the WOA Entertainment Group umbrella, the divisions continue to reshape the global indie landscape.The 15th Anniversary Lineup Includes:Jerard Rice • Silent Stranger • Gary MacPherson • Todd Barrow • Purusa • Pete R • B Thomas • High Plains Drifters • Clark Ford • Charles Anderson • Jake Grey • Drew Stevens • Seelenherz • Doo • Mix Of Diz • Shar • The Gambinis • Robert Ball • Glenn Shayne • Juice Tha Black Beethoven • Jim Sinur • Boomer Baby SoundsConsistently Chart-ToppingThe Independent No.1's series has been a fan favorite, frequently topping iTunes and Amazon charts in the US, UK, Western Europe, and Asia. Vol.15 is expected to follow this trend while generating high-profile media coverage thanks to WOA's extensive network of global partners.What They're Saying— Oliver Sean, MTV EMA Nominee & founder of WOA Entertainment Group— Wanda Alvares, Strategic Marketing Director, WOA Entertainment Group— Juice Tha Black Beethoven, Billboard Top 10 Charting Blues Artist— Todd Barrow, Country Music Standout— Seelenherz, German Indie Pop ActIndependent No.1's Vol.15 – 15th Anniversary Edition will be available worldwide on major download and streaming platforms starting July 31st, 2025.As part of this milestone edition, a special 'Worldbeat' spatial audio version of Oliver Sean's Billboard Top 10 hit "Blues Dance" will make its debut, adding a global rhythm to the celebrated track. The original music video for 'Blues Dance (Worldbeat)'—an unexpected visual that stirred global fan reactions—is now available for viewing https://youtu.be/ WFMUliY-jto? si=XG1YsQj7zwMLTal For press inquiries, promo requests, and artist interviews, please contact the WOA Entertainment Group Media Office. http://www.woaentertainment.com and find out more at http://independentnumberones.com