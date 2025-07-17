Follow on Google News
WOA Entertainment Group Celebrates 15 Years of Indie Excellence with Independent No.1's Vol.15
Independent No.1's Vol.15 unites breakthrough global talent for a milestone release from WOA Entertainment Group.
Crafted by WOA Records & Studios (Label) and WOA International (Publishing)
The 15th Anniversary Lineup Includes:
Jerard Rice • Silent Stranger • Gary MacPherson • Todd Barrow • Purusa • Pete R • B Thomas • High Plains Drifters • Clark Ford • Charles Anderson • Jake Grey • Drew Stevens • Seelenherz • Doo • Mix Of Diz • Shar • The Gambinis • Robert Ball • Glenn Shayne • Juice Tha Black Beethoven • Jim Sinur • Boomer Baby Sounds
Consistently Chart-Topping
The Independent No.1's series has been a fan favorite, frequently topping iTunes and Amazon charts in the US, UK, Western Europe, and Asia. Vol.15 is expected to follow this trend while generating high-profile media coverage thanks to WOA's extensive network of global partners.
What They're Saying
"The Independent No.1's series has always been about giving power back to the artist. Vol.15 is our way of celebrating every indie act that dared to dream big and stayed true to their sound."
— Oliver Sean, MTV EMA Nominee & founder of WOA Entertainment Group
"Over the past 15 years, we've witnessed indie artists climb charts, build global fanbases, and redefine success on their own terms. This album captures that spirit perfectly."
— Wanda Alvares, Strategic Marketing Director, WOA Entertainment Group
"Being part of Vol.15 is truly an honor. It's more than a compilation—
— Juice Tha Black Beethoven, Billboard Top 10 Charting Blues Artist
"WOA continues to raise the bar for what independent artists can achieve globally. I'm thrilled to be featured alongside such talented musicians."
— Todd Barrow, Country Music Standout
"This project isn't just about music—it's about community and artistry. Vol.15 brings that to the forefront."
— Seelenherz, German Indie Pop Act
Independent No.1's Vol.15 – 15th Anniversary Edition will be available worldwide on major download and streaming platforms starting July 31st, 2025.
As part of this milestone edition, a special 'Worldbeat' spatial audio version of Oliver Sean's Billboard Top 10 hit "Blues Dance" will make its debut, adding a global rhythm to the celebrated track. The original music video for 'Blues Dance (Worldbeat)'—
For press inquiries, promo requests, and artist interviews, please contact the WOA Entertainment Group Media Office. http://www.woaentertainment.com and find out more at http://independentnumberones.com
