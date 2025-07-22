Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
NYC IT GIRL crowns Jamaica, Queens host of free IT WALK public art experience
By: NYC IT GIRL Collective
IT WALK, conceived and curated by NYC IT GIRL Collective founder and president Jenelle Forrester, celebrates New York City's most promising emerging artists as well as its most unjustly overlooked areas and attractions. The event's inaugural installment spotlights artists from all five New York boroughs, exhibiting their work across more than two dozen different small business locations along Jamaica Avenue between 146th Street and 171st Street — a pedestrian-friendly environment noted for its vibrant and dynamic atmosphere.
"IT WALK is my way to highlight and glorify New York City artists, and to remind people they don't have to go to Manhattan to see art — there are four other boroughs here, too," Forrester says. "Everyone who attends is going to have a true, authentic New York experience. If you've ever been to Jamaica Avenue, you know it's lit. There's going to be so much happening."
Forrester, a New York native and lifelong art enthusiast, established NYC IT GIRL Collective in 2024 to forge deeper, more meaningful relationships between local artists and the communities they call home. She embraced the art walk concept during a visit to Chicago's West Town, where on the first Friday of each month, neighborhood galleries and arts-themed businesses stay open late to encourage patron engagement and exploration.
"You're given a map of participating businesses, and you just walk around and see art. That's it. There's nothing to sign up for, and no group to join," Forrester explains. "I liked that it was a self-directed experience. I'm very independent, and I tend to trail off or stroll away in group settings, because I'm looking at something for longer than everyone else. I made the decision on the plane home from Chicago to bring the idea here to New York."
IT WALK differs significantly from art walks in Chicago and other cities, however. NYC IT GIRL Collective's event spans nine consecutive days, and the participating Jamaica Avenue businesses stretch across an eclectic mix of verticals — retailers, restaurants, beauty salons, barbershops, etc.
"NYC IT GIRL was created to bring attention to underfunded communities, and underfunded communities don't have galleries. Showcasing art inside of small businesses brings attention to the artists, the small business owners and the neighborhood as a whole," Forrester says. "IT WALK isn't just about attracting people to Jamaica Avenue. It's about getting them to spend money there, and giving them reasons to return when the art walk is over."
The Connect Bar, an intimate craft cocktail lounge nestled in the heart of Jamaica, is just one of the IT WALK's marquee attractions. "We're excited for the IT WALK because it celebrates culture, creativity and community — all values that align deeply with what we're building at The Connect Bar," says owner Tiffany Walton. "It's not just an event, it's a movement that brings visibility to small businesses and creators across Jamaica, Queens. We're proud to stand alongside other changemakers in Queens who are redefining what it means to show up for each other."
Forrester brought IT WALK to life in collaboration with the other members of the NYC IT GIRL Collective braintrust — vice president Najah Haynes-Osborne, secretary Janice Jimenez and treasurer Nicholas (Nico) Lewis — and in partnership with the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District along with New York City Council member Dr. Nantasha Williams, the representative for Council District 27 in southeast Queens. IT WALK sponsors include Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Monster Beverage Corporation, Shake Shack and Raising Cane's Restaurants, with others pending.
All IT WALK exhibitions and programming are free and open to the public. Event maps will be installed in all participating Jamaica Avenue locations, and NYC IT GIRL Collective will roll out a digital map prior to kickoff. For additional IT Walk details and updates, visit the NYC IT GIRL Collective website, or follow along on Instagram (@newyorkcityitgirl and @nycitwalk).
Keep an eye peeled for additional NYC IT GIRL Collective-branded experiences, Forrester says. "The goal for IT WALK is to target a new neighborhood and a new borough each year, and we're planning on doing smaller events throughout the year, with our next event currently scheduled for this October. We're also planning multiple events for 2026. NYC IT GIRL is growing fast, and I'm excited for people to join me and my team on our journey."
About NYC IT GIRL Collective: NYC IT GIRL Collective, Inc. is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering deeper, more meaningful connections between New York City's artists and communities. Its efforts encompass all five New York boroughs — Queens, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island and Manhattan — and include curated public art initiatives, educational programming and an annual art walk. For more information, or to donate to NYC IT GIRL Collective, visit https://nycitgirl.org/
Source: NYC IT GIRL Collective
Media Contact
NYC IT GIRL Collective
***@gmail.com
347-395-3153
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 22, 2025