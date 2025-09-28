News By Tag
Army Rocks Enters the Metaverse: The ROCKS, Inc. Joins Forces with STEM City USA in the Davi
The David Steward Building in STEM City USA is where honor meets innovation — and the military enters the metaverse."
By: Career Communications Group
This powerful collaboration provides a secure, immersive space where military service groups can gather, collaborate, and build community in a digital world — advancing a new era of equity and technological empowerment for our nation's defenders.
"The David Steward Building isn't just digital infrastructure. It's a sanctuary of honor, identity, and innovation for those who've served," said Dr. Tyrone Taborn, Founder of STEM City USA and Chairman of Career Communications Group. "We are proud to offer our military leaders a secure and celebrated space in the metaverse."
Highlights of the Agreement:
"With this partnership, we are building more than virtual rooms — we're constructing a future where access, service, and innovation meet," said Vice Admiral Andy Winns, a key leader in STEM City USA's military outreach.
A Cultural and Technological Milestone
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, veterans make up nearly 7% of the U.S. workforce, yet are underrepresented in fast-growing sectors like technology and STEM. This agreement positions STEM City USA as a powerful tool to close that gap by creating digital equity hubs specifically designed for military professionals.
"The ROCKS, Inc. is rooted in mentorship, leadership, and excellence. With STEM City USA and the David Steward Building, we now have a place in the metaverse that reflects our values," said the Chair of the National Board of The ROCKS, Inc.
About the David Steward Building
Named in honor of David L. Steward, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and Chairman of World Wide Technology, the David Steward Building in STEM City USA stands as a symbol of Black excellence in technology, business, and service. It is one of the most significant virtual spaces dedicated to bridging the digital divide for underserved and underrepresented communities.
About STEM City USA
STEM City USA is a trailblazing, fully immersive digital city built to bridge gaps in education, health, and economic access through technology. With a focus on BIPOC, military, and underserved populations, STEM City USA offers programming, networking, and professional development year-round in a safe, inclusive virtual environment.
About The ROCKS, Inc.
The ROCKS, Inc. is the largest professional military officers' organization dedicated to mentoring, professional development, and scholarship. With members across the globe, the organization is a champion for equity, leadership, and excellence in the armed forces.
Media Contact:
Career Communications Group / STEM City USA
External Manager of Corporate Communications and Outreach
📍 729 East Pratt Street, Fifth Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202
📞410-244-
📧 media@stemcityusa.com
🌐 www.stemcityusa.com
