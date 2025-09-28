Army Rocks Enters the Metaverse: The ROCKS, Inc. Joins Forces with STEM City USA in the Davi

The David Steward Building in STEM City USA is where honor meets innovation — and the military enters the metaverse."

Virtual Tribute Hall Rooms: Each service group will receive a personalized room within the David Steward Building, reflecting its unique legacy and mission.

Private, Secure Environment: All spaces are shielded from government or public surveillance, ensuring full confidentiality for sensitive conversations and activities.

24/7 Communication Tools: Equipped with Zoom integration, real-time chat, and engagement platforms — all at no cost to the partner organization.

Commitment to Inclusion: The initiative ensures equal access to all service groups, regardless of race, gender, or background, reinforcing the shared commitment to diversity and respect.

Full Technical Support: STEM City USA will provide setup, maintenance, and ongoing training for all designated representatives.

-- In a landmark commitment to innovation, equity, and honor, The National Board of The ROCKS, Inc., the premier professional military officers' organization, has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with STEM City USA, establishing the David Steward Building as its official virtual headquarters in the metaverse.This powerful collaboration provides a secure, immersive space where military service groups can gather, collaborate, and build community in a digital world — advancing a new era of equity and technological empowerment for our nation's defenders.Highlights of the Agreement:A Cultural and Technological MilestoneAccording to the U.S. Census Bureau, veterans make up nearly 7% of the U.S. workforce, yet are underrepresented in fast-growing sectors like technology and STEM. This agreement positions STEM City USA as a powerful tool to close that gap by creating digital equity hubs specifically designed for military professionals.About the David Steward BuildingNamed in honor of David L. Steward, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and Chairman of World Wide Technology, the David Steward Building in STEM City USA stands as a symbol of Black excellence in technology, business, and service. It is one of the most significant virtual spaces dedicated to bridging the digital divide for underserved and underrepresented communities.About STEM City USASTEM City USA is a trailblazing, fully immersive digital city built to bridge gaps in education, health, and economic access through technology. With a focus on BIPOC, military, and underserved populations, STEM City USA offers programming, networking, and professional development year-round in a safe, inclusive virtual environment.About The ROCKS, Inc.The ROCKS, Inc. is the largest professional military officers' organization dedicated to mentoring, professional development, and scholarship. With members across the globe, the organization is a champion for equity, leadership, and excellence in the armed forces.Media Contact:Career Communications Group / STEM City USAExternal Manager of Corporate Communications and Outreach📍 729 East Pratt Street, Fifth Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202📞410-244-7101