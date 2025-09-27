Anglepoint Recognized Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SAM Managed Services for Sixth Year

To us, this ongoing acknowledgement underscores Anglepoint's commitment to delivering reliable, strategic, and future-ready SAM solutions

-- Anglepoint, the global leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a(https://www.anglepoint.com/mq) for the sixth consecutive year.Trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises, we feel this recognition underscores Anglepoint's dedication to delivering consistent, reliable support as clients navigate their complex IT environments."As the complexity of managing software, cloud, and hybrid environments accelerates, our mandate is not merely to keep pace but to set the pace. At Anglepoint, we enable the world's largest enterprises - including more than 20 of the Fortune 100 - to stay ahead of change and unlock measurable value," said. "Our 2025 placement as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SAM Managed Services is one of many proof points that Anglepoint is shaping and leading this market."We believe Gartner's recognition highlights our strategic foresight and ability to deliver solutions that evolve alongside clients' needs. We see this acknowledgement as a reflection of the trust placed in us by organizations seeking stability, clarity, and forward-looking guidance in complex IT environments."To us, this research reflects the dedication, expertise, and innovation our team delivers to clients every day" added. "Anglepoint aims to set the standard for ITAM excellence. Our position as a Leader underscores the trust our clients place in us."Over the past year, Anglepoint has continued to expand its global footprint, strengthen its cloud and FinOps offerings, and deliver measurable ROI for Fortune 1000 clients. The company's recognition as a Leader six years running highlights consistent execution and a forward-looking vision that keeps pace with the evolving needs of CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders worldwide.Gartner,, By Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, Rob Schafer, Charity Hooper, 29 September 2025Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Anglepoint is the leading, global provider of IT Asset Management and cloud-managed services, driving cost optimization, risk mitigation, & operational excellence within the software, hardware & cloud licensing estates of the world's most complex organizations. We deliver end-to-end managed services, including program strategy development, technology selection, & implementation to the Fortune 1000.