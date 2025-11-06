News By Tag
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley and ASML Partnership Exceeds $2.5 Million
Latest $900,000 contribution supports STEM programming at 32 elementary student clubhouses
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
"We are profoundly grateful for ASML's extraordinary investment in our students," said Steve Wymer, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley. "ASML's latest grant to BGCSV represents a tremendous addition to their longstanding commitment to underserved youth and their years of investment in our community. This partnership reflects what's possible when innovation and meaningful corporate responsibility align to create a more inclusive tomorrow."
A press conference was held on November 6 at the BGCSV Alviso Clubhouse. City of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, City of San Jose Councilmember David Cohen, and others spoke to commemorate the event.
"Here in the Capital of Innovation, we have a responsibility to ensure opportunity reaches all of our children, irrespective of the neighborhood into which they are born," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "ASML's generous investment in Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley helps our young people gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the industries that will shape our future."
Following the press event, ASML executives, BGCSV leadership, and elementary-aged club members hosted a robotics race of toy devices they built and coded themselves alongside ASML volunteers, demonstrating a shared commitment to inspiring curiosity and discovery in young learners.
"ASML's continued investment in the success of students in our community is a reflection of the commitment to community our employees seek to reflect in every market we serve," said ASML Community Engagement Program Manager Verona Nunez. "This new investment builds on the success of a $1.4 million grant awarded to BGCSV in November 2023, which expanded technology access and STEM programming for middle and high school youth and supported summer and teen programs. Advancing STEM equity and nurturing the next generation of innovators in Silicon Valley is vitally important to ASML and we are grateful for the opportunity to live out our company values in this meaningful way."
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for more than 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 4-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.
About ASML
ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips)
Media Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
kiana@ninico.com
