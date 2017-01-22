News By Tag
Techddi.com launches Bulk SMS App for Android mobile phone to send multiple text SMS instantly
Bulk SMS App for Android mobile phone provides complete solution to send group text messages from computer system using Android technology based mobile phone devices
Android Bulk SMS messaging program provides facility to send SMS globally without using internet. Bulk SMS software for Android provides exclusion list wizard option that enables to maintain lists of contacts or groups which you many need to exclude while sending SMS. Software also provides option to skip duplicate contact numbers while sending group SMS. Bulk text messaging program supports Unicode characters to send text messages in any text format. Software supports all major Android mobile phone brands like Samsung, Sony, HTC, Acer, Motorola, LG and other manufactures.
Software Features:
1. Bulk SMS software for Android sends text message to individual or list of phone numbers from PC via android technology based mobile phone.
2. Software supports all national and international mobile phone networks for sending SMS.
3. Program provides facility to import contacts from file saved in excel or text file formats.
4. No internet connection is required for sending bulk text messages.
5. Software provides facility to save sent text messages to the template for future reference.
6. Android mobile messaging utility provides advance delay delivery option to manage the load of bulk SMS broadcasting.
7. Software works with all Android technology based mobile phone devices.
