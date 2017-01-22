Techddi.com launches Bulk SMS App for Android mobile phone to send multiple text SMS instantly

Bulk SMS App for Android mobile phone provides complete solution to send group text messages from computer system using Android technology based mobile phone devices

End

-- Bulk SMS App for Android mobile phone is developed to send multiple text messages from PC connected via Android mobile phones to individual or list of phone numbers. Android mobile messaging software easily sends instant bulk text messages in a form of alerts, reminder, event notification, product campaign, advertisement and other personalized text messages to national or international mobile phone users. Software provides facility to easily promote your business product and drive traffic towards your business. Bulk SMS software for Android mobile also provides facility to compose and send personalized or dynamic messages using excel file data. Android SMS sender program is proficient mobile marketing program that empowers you to directly communicate with your customers, clients and business partners via sending bulk text messages.Android Bulk SMS messaging program provides facility to send SMS globally without using internet. Bulk SMS software for Android provides exclusion list wizard option that enables to maintain lists of contacts or groups which you many need to exclude while sending SMS. Software also provides option to skip duplicate contact numbers while sending group SMS. Bulk text messaging program supports Unicode characters to send text messages in any text format. Software supports all major Android mobile phone brands like Samsung, Sony, HTC, Acer, Motorola, LG and other manufactures.1. Bulk SMS software for Android sends text message to individual or list of phone numbers from PC via android technology based mobile phone.2. Software supports all national and international mobile phone networks for sending SMS.3. Program provides facility to import contacts from file saved in excel or text file formats.4. No internet connection is required for sending bulk text messages.5. Software provides facility to save sent text messages to the template for future reference.6. Android mobile messaging utility provides advance delay delivery option to manage the load of bulk SMS broadcasting.7. Software works with all Android technology based mobile phone devices.