Baby Care Products Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the baby care products market is valued at $58.43 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $102.31 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2015 to 2022. Rapidly increasing baby population in emerging countries is the key driver for the growth of baby care products market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of consumers with increasing disposable income in emerging economies, growing number of working mothers, rising awareness of consumers about child hygiene and increased spending on baby care products are the factors favouring the market growth. However, stringent regulations regarding usage of chemicals and high product development and innovation costs are the factors hindering the market growth.

Baby skin care products and toiletries accounted a major share in baby care products market over the forecast period. At present, the penetration of baby hair care products has smaller market, however this segment is likely to witness highest growth during the forecast period. North America and Europe are the major markets for baby care products. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly increasing child population, considerably rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyle of consumers in emerging countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in the global market include Abbott Nutrition, Alliance Boots, Asda Group Ltd., Dabur, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Nestle, Nivea, Oral B Laboratories Ltd., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Himalaya Drug Company, Wipro, Fisher-Price and Marico.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/baby-care-products-market

Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries Covered:
• Baby Skin Care Products
o Baby Powder
o Baby Massage Oil
o Body Lotions
o Creams/Moisturizers/Jelly
• Bath Products
o Baby Soaps
o Bubble Bath/Shower gel
• Baby Hair Care Products
o Detangles
o Baby Shampoo and Conditioner
• Other Cosmetics and Toiletries
o Baby Wipes
o Baby Fragrances/Perfumes
o Diapers

Baby Foods Covered:
• Baby Milk Product
o Desserts
o Animal Milk
o Yogurt
• Frozen Baby Food
o Frozen Fruits Baby Food
o Frozen Vegetarian Baby Food
o Frozen Non-Vegetarian Baby Food
• Baby Juice Market
o Baby Fruit Juice
o Mixed Juices
o Baby Vegetable Juices
• Baby Food Snacks
o Biscuit/Cookies
o Rusks
o Puffs
• Baby Food Soups
o Non-vegetarian soup
o Vegetarian soup
• Pureed Baby Food
o Baby Fruit Juices
o Baby Vegetable Juices
• Baby Food Cereals

Baby Safety and Convenience Covered:
• Baby Strollers
• Baby Car Seats

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

