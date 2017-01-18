Zayed University receives EHS quality certifications

Zayed University renews its commitment to promote a good health and safety culture

Sara Hassan

-- Zayed University has received two HSE certificates for meeting the ISO 14001 Environment Management System (EMS) and the Occupational Health and Safety (OHSAS) 18001 standards, for both Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses. Therefore, becoming one of the first universities in the UAE to acquire such certifications and renew its commitment to good health and safety.The ISO 14001 Environment Management System (EMS) standard is an internationally recognized environmental management standard published in 1996 by the International Organization for Standardization. It is a systematic framework to manage the immediate and long-term environmental impacts of an organization's products, services, and processes.The OHSAS 18001 is a British standard first published in 1999 and accepted internationally for occupational health and safety management systems. Organizations that implement OHSAS 18001 have a clear management structure with defined authority and responsibility, clear objectives for improvement, with measurable results and a structured approach to risk management.These certifications by the Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) came following a review of the University's EHS policies and management system and the completion of various training courses carried out by staff at Zayed University.On this occasion, Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, said: "Zayed University under the direction of its President Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance, has always been committed to managing and maintaining the environmental, health, and safety of its students and employees and recognized the importance of EHS management to achieving the mission of the university. For this objective, the university has updated its EHS management policy and systems, established an EHS section within its campus development department, and held safety training and workshops for its employees on both the requirements of the standards and on safety topics, with around 250 employees gaining different types of safety certifications.""Managing and maintaining the employees and students' health and safety at the best international standards are fundamental for Zayed University's mission so all can enjoy safe and healthy work and study environment on campus," Professor AlMehaideb added.