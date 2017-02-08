 
Kuwaiti delegation visits Zayed University

The delegation received a training on effective leadership development
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Zayed University has recently received a delegation from Kuwait University at the university's campus in Dubai in efforts to enhance friendly relations and strengthen strategic cooperation between two parties in education and research.

The delegation, which consists of around 15 members from different departments and colleges at Kuwait University, received training on effective leadership development that lasted for one week in Sheikha Latifa Bint Hamdan Al Maktoum Center for students activities in Dubai campus.

The delegation was welcomed and met by Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, who briefed them on the University's portfolio of programs, departments, and facilities.

Dr Maytha Al Ali, Executive Director of Planning and Institutional Effectiveness and Chief Innovation Officer, and Dr Rahman Haleem, Acting Director, Institute for Community Engagement, were also present during the visit.

During the meeting, Professor AlMehaideb praised the successful role that Kuwait University has played since its inception in 1966 in providing world-class education through a commitment to advancing, preserving and disseminating knowledge.

The Vice President of Zayed University also briefed the delegation on Zayed University's mission and vision, which aims to prepare qualified graduates who are able to contribute to building the nation and to strengthen the role of the university as a leader in the progress of scientific research and community service.

Furthermore, he affirmed that Zayed University, from its first years of establishment, has been fully committed to providing students with high quality education that keeps pace with international best practices. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs responding to some of the largest segments of the job market, which are delivered by outstanding and seasoned faculty.

The Kuwaiti delegation was also briefed on Zayed University's academic and extracurricular activities, including the organization of lectures, conferences, and forums to discuss various topics in addition to the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and skills with other universities all across the world.

These meeting provided employees of both institutions the opportunity to learn about each other's mission, goals, and operations.

At the end of the visit, the Kuwaiti delegates, headed by Sameera Al Mansour, expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome they received at Zayed University. They also commended the efforts being exerted to place Zayed University among the top leading education institutions that provide the best quality education.


www.zu.ac.ae

ENDS//

Contact
Sara Hassan
Media Relations Specialist
***@zu.ac.ae
End
Source:
Email:***@zu.ac.ae Email Verified
Tags:Zayed University, Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, Kuwaiti Delegation
Industry:Education
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
