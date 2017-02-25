Zayed University honors distinguished students at Dean's list ceremony

Ceremony held to celebrate the achievements of the university's brightest and most talented students

-- Zayed University honored 810 top academic achievers in a special awarding ceremony held at Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses on Wednesday and Thursday.Distinguished students, who were recognized for exceptional discipline, commitment, and dedication at the ceremony, were on the Dean's List and met a grade point average (GPA) of 3.60 or above.The breakdown of the students honored is as follows: 454 students in Abu Dhabi campus and 356 students in Dubai campus.The awarding ceremony was attended by Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, Dr Marilyn Roberts, Provost at Zayed University, Dr Fatima AlDarmaki, Assistant Provost for Student Affairs, Ruba Ramahi, Interim University Registrar, Deans of Zayed University colleges, and faculty members.While addressing the honored students and their parents, Professor AlMehaideb congratulated the students on their remarkable accomplishments and conveyed sincere congratulations and best wishes on behalf of Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance and President of Zayed University, to parents and family members, who were also present at the ceremony to mark a great day of pride.Speaking on the occasion, Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb reaffirmed Zayed University's commitment to provide a high-quality education and an effective learning environment for its students to nurture them with intellectual capabilities and empower their innovation and research skills to effectively contribute to the development of the country."The UAE and Zayed University are proud of you all. I hope you always work with dedication and diligence in order to develop your skills and serve your society. I encourage all of you to take leadership roles, to express yourselves, and expand opportunities for all to be active members, who take the initiative in nation-building process," Professor AlMehaideb said."I also hope that this ceremony will be as an incentive and motivation for you and your counterparts to do much efforts, reach excellence, and sustain it over the years. The Dean's list is an honor at most universities for those committed to academic excellence. If you believe you are part of this crowd, begin formulating positive habits, which will keep you on top of your studies and on the Dean's list semester after semester," he added.