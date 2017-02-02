Zayed University creates auditory play for students with disabilities

The initiative came in efforts to promote happiness, tolerance and positivity among students

-- Students with disabilities at Zayed University will be able to listen to plays of modern Arab writers in a new project planned to promote happiness, tolerance, and positivity among all students regardless of their physical disability.In collaboration with Zayed University Office of Happiness, Tolerance and Positivity and Student Life Department, five Zayed University students at Loqya Club recorded(The River of Madness) play for Tawfiq Al Hakim in Arabic audio formats to students, who are blind, visually impaired, or otherwise unable to read or use standard printed materials.The River of Madness is a symbolical play and rich in implications, in which Tawfiq Al Hakim treats the relation between sanity and madness. A dramatization of an old legend, written in 1935 but published in 1937. The play raises the whole question of absolute standards in ethics as well as politics and shows an acute protest against compulsion exercised by society on individual, forcing him to uniformity.Initiated by Mohamed Ashour and supervised by Al-Faris Ali, Professors at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Zayed University, the talking play CD were handled to Zayed University Students Accessibility Services Department in an event held at Abu Dhabi campus.The CD will be added to the audio library of the Students Accessibility Services Department.Fatma Al Qassimi, Manager of Students Accessibility Services Department, expressed her gratitude to faculty and students, who were part of this initiative, for supporting students with disabilities to become more independent, productive, and active members of the UAE community."The use of auditory plays create a wonderful experience for students who are blind or visually impaired. It is an invaluable strategy to build their listening skills and expose them intentionally to a variety of different formats," Fatma said.Professors Ashour and Ali pointed out that Loqya club is looking forward to conduct similar projects that can help blind and visually challenged students enjoying theater and film experience through audio performances."Audio books are very helpful for blind and visually impaired students, who aim to improve their fluency in the Arabic language. With the advent of technology, audio books became an acceptable substitute for Braille reading," Professors added.Zayed University is always committed to improve the technology and equipment that could help students with disabilities and pave their way to achieve their goals and ambitions as key players in the growth of their nation.