Equestrian and Poetry Club Presents Awards at Jebel Ali Races

Educating and empowering Zayed University female students with the knowledge of horses

Equestrian and Poetry Club Presents Awards at Jebe

Contact

Sara Hassan

Media Relations Specialist

***@zu.ac.ae Sara HassanMedia Relations Specialist

End

-- That love of horses seen in the UAE country's leaders has inspired Zayed University female students to follow their footsteps.Members of the Equestrian and Poetry Club at Zayed University attendedand assisted Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, with award presentations at the biggest race of the Jebel Ali Racecourse season.The club's objectives are to engage female equestrians and poets in local and international platforms and enhance the student's knowledge of equestrianism.Ayesha Al Fugaee, Zayed University student and President of the Equestrian and Poetry Club, said: "I have thanked both His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, for supporting our club in allowing us to attend the international equestrian events and support our workshops. In addition to thanking the patron of the Jebel Ali Racecourse, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for allowing us to attend the races and represent our country to the attending equestrians."Attending races comes in efforts to introduce Emirati young students to the international world of horses, discover their magnificent contribution to human development, and to represent Zayed University, society and country as a whole.Dr. Roslyn Trezevant Haley, Club Advisor, said: "Zayed University female students are excellent representatives of their university and the UAE. They are poised, professional, and articulate. International diplomats and dignitaries in attendance were very impressed with the club and its delegates."The club, started four years ago, holds workshops to educate women about horses in different fields including in poetry, in the hope of raising awareness in society about women's involvement in horse-related sport, which is not only limited to riding.Zayed University sponsored the fourth race at the Jebel Ali Racecourse, which has become known for its 'Garden Party' like atmosphere.Zayed University is today the premier national university in the United Arab Emirates and a regional leader in educational innovation and change. It has created and implemented a skills-rich, outcome-based general education program that systemically develops student skills, knowledge, and values associated with liberal learning and provided a solid foundation for pursuit of disciplinary majors and future careers. Zayed University welcomes national and international students, and provides them with a high quality education, offered by seasoned teaching scholars to prepare them to shape the future of the United Arab Emirates.Zayed University offers Undergraduate and Graduate degrees in the following Colleges: College of Arts & Creative Enterprises (recognized as substantially equivalent by NASAD), College of Business (Accredited by AACSB), College of Communication & Media Sciences (Accredited by ACEJMC), College of Education (Accredited by NCATE), College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Natural and Health Sciences, and College of Technological Innovation (Accredited by ABET). For more information, visit www.zu.ac.aeMedia contacts: Sara Sabry, Media Relations Specialist at the Office of the Vice President at Zayed UniversityDir-Tel: 025993630Mobile: 0566561059E-mail: Sara.Hassan@zu.ac.aeWeb: www.zu.ac.ae