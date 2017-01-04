 
Techddi.com offers Bulk SMS Software to send text messages from PC to mobile without using internet

Bulk SMS Software allows users to compose and send multiple text messages globally from computer system to mobile phone device
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Bulk SMS Software is specially designed to send bulk SMS from computer system to multiple mobile phones via using GSM, Windows and Android technology based mobile phone device. Text messaging utility allows users to deliver thousands of text messages without using any internet. Mobile text messaging utility provides facility to directly communicate with your clients, customers, business partners, employees, family members, friends and relatives. SMS text messaging application easily maintains lists of contacts or groups using exclusion list wizard option. Software provides facility to skip duplicate contact number during message sending process.

Text messaging program is useful for sending alerts, event notification, product campaign, reminders, greetings and other type of text messages from PC to mobile. Software supports Unicode characters to send text messages in different languages. Software provides option to load contacts number from phonebook or add recipient number manually as per your need. Bulk text messaging software supports all major mobile phone brands like Samsung, Sony, HTC, Motorola, Nokia, LG, HTC and other similar device manufactures.

Software Features:

1. Text messaging utility sends multiple SMS from PC to mobile phone without using any internet gateway.

2. Mobile text messaging application provides facility to skip duplicate contact number while sending group text messages.

3. Software provides facility to save sent text messages to the templates for further usage.

4. Bulk messaging utility provides facility to send SMS using delayed delivery option to control and customized the load of bulk SMS broadcasting.

5. Software allows you to send text messages to individual or list of phone numbers.

6. Mobile messaging application provides option to add or paste contact number manually.

7. Text messaging tool supports Unicode characters to send SMS in different languages.

8. Software provides facility to send SMS to all national or international mobile phone networks.

9. Software is useful for sending both standard SMS and notification according to users need.

For more information:

Visit: www.techddi.com

Email: support@techddi.com

techddi.com
***@techddi.com
