Paper Software Announces Contract Tools Is a TechnoLawyer Top 10 Product of the Year

-- Paper Software, developers of powerful applications for creating and analyzing contracts on Mac and PC, today announces that its Word add-in Contract Tools has been ranked #4 in TechnoLawyer's TL NewsWire Top 10 Products of 2016.Nearly 12,000 subscribers to the TechnoLawyer newsletter voted on this award by clicking links in the TechnoLawyer articles that interested them most.Contract Tools offers a streamlined way to bring automatic proofreading, AI-powered document analysis, simple navigation tools, powerful search features, intuitive editing tools, and much more to contract creation and analysis."We are continually listening to our clients and the industry to make sure we are delivering the best technology available for contract creation and analysis, and we are thrilled and honored to receive this award," says Benjamin Whetsell, co-founder of Paper Software. "Receiving this award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the readers of TechnoLawyer. When they click on an article to find out more, they don't realize they are casting a vote; they're just genuinely interested in learning more about a product."To view TechnoLawyer's report, visit https://www.technolawyer.com/tlnewswire.asp.About Paper SoftwarePaper Software (papersoftware.com)was founded in 2010 when brothers Benjamin Whetsell, a lawyer, and Nathan Whetsell, a computer engineer, saw a need to streamline contract creation and analysis. The company has developed Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Windows PCs, both powerful tools for creating and analyzing contracts.