 
News By Tag
* Paper Software
* Contract Tools
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Paper Software Adds Real-Time Updating to Contract Tools

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Paper Software
* Contract Tools
* Legal

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Paper Software, developers of powerful applications for creating and analyzing contracts on Mac and PC, today announces updates to its PC application Contract Tools that enable real-time updating as you edit documents. Real-time updating dramatically enhances all Contract Tools features, for example:

·         If you make common contract drafting errors, they are instantly highlighted in your document – and when you fix potential drafting errors, the highlighting instantly disappears.

·         As you use defined terms, create cross-references, and refer to other documents, Contract Tools keeps track of these items automatically.

·         When you mark a part of your document as unfinished, it is instantly added to the Contract Tools to-do list.

Contract Tools is a Microsoft Word add-in that offers AI-powered document analysis, automatic proofreading, simple navigation tools, powerful search features, intuitive editing tools, and much more to contract creation and analysis.

"Real-time updating is the most important enhancement we've added to Contract Tools since release," says Ben Whetsell, co-founder of Paper Software. "Our goal is always to make our products work as efficiently as possible, and giving our customers the ability to see the effects of their changes instantly and within Word's familiar interface is cutting-edge."

For more information about Contract Tools and these latest features, visit papersoftware.com.

About Paper Software

Paper Software (papersoftware.com) was founded in 2010 when brothers Benjamin Whetsell, a lawyer, and Nathan Whetsell, a computer engineer, saw a need to streamline contract creation and analysis. The company has developed Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Windows PCs, both powerful tools for creating and analyzing contracts.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Paper Software
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paper Software News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share