Paper Software to Exhibit at ABA TECHSHOW Conference and Expo 2017
Company to showcase latest features in Contract Tools and Turner
The company recently announced updates to both Contract Tools and Turner, the company's leading applications for working with legal documents.
The latest version of Contract Tools, a contract review tool for Windows PC, makes finding important information within contracts simpler than ever before. Now, important information is highlighted right within the document view that users are accustomed to seeing in Word. Potential contract drafting problems are visible at a glance.
The latest version of Turner, a contract review tool for Mac, adds support for the Touch Bar on Apple's new MacBook Pro computers. The Touch Bar offers a revolutionary way to work with the keyboard by giving users controls that change depending on what they do. When using Turner to work with contracts, users get a Touch Bar that can show controls for editing provisions, looking up defined terms, adding comments, and much more.
"We are always listening to our customers and the market to identify what would make reviewing and analyzing contracts as simple as possible, and we integrate those features whenever we can into our tools," says Benjamin Whetsell, co-founder of Paper Software. "We are excited to showcase our tools with these latest enhancements to the attendees at ABA TECHSHOW."
About Paper Software
Paper Software (papersoftware.com) was founded in 2010 when brothers Benjamin Whetsell, a lawyer, and Nathan Whetsell, a computer engineer, saw a need to streamline contract creation and analysis. The company has developed Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Windows PCs, both powerful tools for creating and analyzing contracts.
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for Paper Software
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
