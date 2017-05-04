News By Tag
Paper Software Adds Enhanced Proofreading and Editing Capabilities to Contract Creation Tools
Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Word on Windows PCs now feature an enhanced proofreader for finding common contract drafting problems. The updated proofreader offers essential time-saving features, including AI-powered automatic identification of false positives, making it easier to find important issues.
Paper Software is also introducing major new features to Contract Tools, including:
· Intuitive controls for editing contractually defined words and phrases, exhibits, schedules, and more
· A redesigned Ribbon tab with one-click access to essential Contract Tools features
· More accurate defined term detection based on AI-powered interpretation of contract language
· More accurate cross-reference detection
"We are constantly talking to our customers to find out what we can implement to make their processes smoother and more efficient," says Benjamin Whetsell, co-founder of Paper Software. "With these latest enhancements, our clients have greater access to features that offer the most efficient and accurate proofreading technology for reviewing contracts to make their jobs more efficient."
Contract Tools and Turner both offer a streamlined way to bring automatic proofreading, AI-powered document technology, simple navigation tools, powerful search features, intuitive editing tools, and much more to contract creation and analysis.
For more information about Contract Tools and Turner, visit papersoftware.com.
About Paper Software
Paper Software (papersoftware.com)
Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Paper Software
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
