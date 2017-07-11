 
Paper Software Partners with ILTA for Contract Tools Demo

Event to showcase latest enhancements to powerful application for working with contracts in Microsoft Word
 
 
NEW YORK - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Paper Software, developers of powerful applications for creating and analyzing contracts, today announces a partnership with the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) to demonstrate how the latest version of Contract Tools makes contract creation and review simpler and more efficient than ever before.

Contract Tools is a Microsoft Word add-in for streamlining contract creation and analysis. Since releasing Contract Tools in February 2016, Paper Software has continually added features and enhancements. Contract Tools' exclusive features now include:

Real-time analysis updating: As you edit a document – by using defined terms, adding to-dos, fixing drafting problems that Contract Tools flags, and so on – Contract Tools instantly updates its analysis.

Defined term autocompletion: Complete contractually defined words and phrases by choosing from a simple menu.

Search tokens: Easily find amounts of money, dates, times, and other important terms of a business transaction.

Informative text effects: Potential drafting problems and text that Contract Tools links up for navigation are highlighted within Word's familiar document view, without changing your document's formatting.

"Since we released Contract Tools, we've added many enhancements and new features," says Benjamin Whetsell, co-founder of Paper Software. "We're excited to demonstrate Contract Tools' latest enhancements so attendees can see firsthand how Contract Tools can make day-to-day contract drafting tasks more efficient and give them time to do what they enjoy most – practice law."

To register for the demo, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/825077961879982....

About Paper Software

Paper Software (papersoftware.com) was founded in 2010 when brothers Benjamin Whetsell, a lawyer, and Nathan Whetsell, a computer engineer, saw a need to streamline contract creation and analysis. The company has developed Turner for Mac and Contract Tools for Windows PCs, both powerful tools for creating and analyzing contracts.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for Paper Software
612-817-1288
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
