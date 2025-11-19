 
News By Tag
* What Is Spirituality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tulsa
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2025
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Roy Shaa Introduces the Most Universal Definition of "Spiritual" and "Spirituality

A Transformative Explanation That Connects Science, Nature, Consciousness, and Human Experience Through a Clear, Inclusive Understanding of Spirituality
By:
 
 
The Foundation & Framework of Modern Spirituality
The Foundation & Framework of Modern Spirituality
TULSA, Okla. - Nov. 24, 2025 - PRLog -- After centuries of cultural interpretation and differing viewpoints, the meaning of "spiritual" and "spirituality" often remains unclear. Author and thinker Roy Shaa introduces a groundbreaking universal understanding designed for today's world — simple, inclusive, and accessible to people of every belief and background.

Shaa defines "spiritual" as anything that exists, moves, or lives through a force that cannot be seen, and describes "spirituality" as the awareness and relationship we have with that unseen force — within ourselves and throughout life.

These definitions unify countless interpretations into one clear framework that fits both modern knowledge and human experience.

A Clear, Inclusive Understanding for Everyone

Spirituality is often shaped by religion, culture, meditation, or philosophy. Shaa's work offers a broader view — one that does not depend on practices, rituals, or belief systems.

"Spirituality is a natural experience we all share," Shaa explains.

"It is the simple awareness of connection — to ourselves, to others, and to everything that exists."

His approach makes spirituality understandable without limiting it to any tradition, path, or ideology.

A Meaning That Bridges All Areas of Life

Shaa's universal definitions connect perspectives across multiple fields:
  • Science: unseen forces like gravity, energy, and consciousness
  • Nature: movement, life forms, ecosystems, and the universe
  • Human Experience: emotions, intuition, memory, imagination, and awareness
  • Religion: the sense of connection to God or a higher presence

This integrated approach helps people recognize spirituality in everyday life — not as something rare or mystical, but as a natural part of being alive.

Why These Definitions Matter Today

In a fast-paced world, many people feel disconnected from meaning, purpose, and inner clarity. Shaa believes that a universal understanding of spirituality can help rebuild that connection.

"Spirituality is not something you need to reach," he says.

"It is already present in every moment you experience awareness."

This perspective encourages presence, compassion, and a deeper sense of unity between human beings and the world around them.

A Framework That Includes Everything

Shaa emphasizes that spirituality can be recognized in both extraordinary and everyday moments. According to his definition, spirituality includes:
  • Consciousness and thought
  • Emotions and creativity
  • The laws of the universe
  • Life energy in all living beings
  • Dreams, memories, and imagination
  • Even the smallest movement in nature

By widening the lens, spirituality becomes a universal experience rather than a limited concept.

Not a Comparison — A Contribution

Shaa's intention is not to replace or challenge existing spiritual views.

"Every path and every teacher offers something meaningful," he says.

"My work simply provides a universal foundation that anyone can understand, no matter where they come from."

His explanation enhances rather than competes with traditional wisdom, creating space for all interpretations.

About Roy Shaa
Roy Shaa is a modern thinker focused on creating a universal, accessible understanding of spirituality built on simplicity, clarity, and direct human experience. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he continues developing tools that help people explore awareness and connection in everyday life.

Watch Roy Shaa explain his universal definition of spirituality here:

https://youtu.be/Pxcm28YbpMQ?si=E8165wwvPqjTO_0y



Website: https://www.royshaa.com/what-is-spiritual

Contact
Roy Shaa
***@royshaa.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@royshaa.com Email Verified
Tags:What Is Spirituality
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Tulsa - Oklahoma - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Roy Shaa PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Nov 24, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share