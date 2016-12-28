Mobile App Development Company Releases Caterpillar Paving Calculator 2.2.0

Contact

-- Root Info Solutions, a UK-based web and mobile app development company, announced today the release of Caterpillar Paving Calculator 2.2.0 across Google Play and iTunes to help Caterpillar paving equipment workers derive better user experience.The app is to help paving engineers accomplish their tasks in the most satisfactory manner. It's a digital calculator required to estimate and calculate the key attributes like trucking, paver speed, compaction, yield, slope, thickness, etc. that determine the nature and quality of paving work done. Caterpillar machines are used globally by infrastructure developers and engineers.The mobile app development company keeps a close watch on the user-experience across both platforms. As part of the 2.2.0 release, they have received updates included bug fixes and enhancements and loaded with new compaction machines and data to keep the app relevant to the new models introduced by the company.Unraveling the newly introduced value-added components of the app, Nikhil, Juneja, Chief Technology Officer of the mobile app development company said, "Professionals operating the Caterpillar equipment, can find more accurate value of a given attribute with just a tap or swipe." He also took the opportunity to say congrats to his PhoneGap app development team that brought idea of Caterpillar Inc to life. "Individually, our people are smart but together they are brilliant. From designers and developers to quality analysts, everyone has contributed their best, and the organization is indebted to them," he added.Though the mobile app development has been pursued with Apache Cordova, which is ideally an open source framework, every precaution has been taken to keep the User Experience native on the targeted device. The minimum system requirements for Android is Android 4.0 or higher and, for iOS, it's iOS 8.0 or later. As per Google Play stats, around 5K to 10K users have downloaded the app, however, no such information is available about the response of iOS users.