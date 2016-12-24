News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Root Info Solutions Drupal Developer London Extends Team for Rapid Delivery of Drupal 8 eCommerce
This is a rare yet bold move to capitalize on the latest features, enhancements and security upgrades offered along with Drupal 8 as Drupal has long been considered as a CMS (content management software) alone. The endeavor is likely to help the Drupal developer to rope in hundreds and thousands of brick-n-mortar store owners who have remained alienated so far from the eCommerce boom. Besides, the reliability of the Drupal web development framework, which has remained unquestionable over the years, is certain to entice entrepreneurs to upgrade or migrate their existing store to Drupal 8.
Talking about the roadmap in 2017, Shekhar Juneja, CEO, Root Info Solutions Drupal Developer London said, "I have full faith in the experienced team that we own, and I believe the atmosphere will help trainees or new members to make optimum use of their technology expertise and experience. The teamwork and collaboration will help us explore new territories with uncompromised commitment towards quality." "The new members will be joining our India-based offshore development centre situated in New Delhi," he replied when asked about the job location.
Indeed the mood of entire technology market is effervescent with the Drupal 8 release, which is based on the dedicated endeavors of more than 3300 contributors. However, Root Info Solutions is not alone, in fact, every Drupal development agency is trying its best to leverage the capability of Drupal 8. The latest framework powers over 50,000 websites across different verticals to enable entrepreneurs compete efficiently in the global economy.
Hence, it would be interesting to watch how farther the organisation moves forward with its ambition and planning.
Website: http://www.rootinfosol.co.uk/
Media Contact
Shekhar Juneja
+44 2070960066
***@rootinfosol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse