Businessman, Film Executive, Model & Sports Enthusiast, Acy Brown, Gears Up for the 2024 NFL Draft
Louisiana-based Model Lands National Ad Campaigns with the NFL & reflects on his affiliation with the brand via his Print Modeling Experiences
The modeling industry has opened many doors for Acy over the years, but some of his most memorable experiences occurred when he took part in two successful print ad campaigns that aligned him with his love of professional football. "I have always dreamt of/had an interest in being featured in National marketing and advertisement campaigns for the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE (NFL). I would also like to collaborate and/or partner with the NFL on various projects and more specifically one involving my "Peace Is Priceless" themed Athleisure clothing brand as a way of bringing awareness to the importance of mental health as it relates to NFL players dealing with CTE," said Acy.
Acy has been an NFL aficionado for as long as he can remember. He studies the game of football like he's studying for an important test. Aside from being a fan of the sport, Acy also believes that with adequate research and a solid plan, he can secure a partnership with the brand. So, when Acy got the opportunity to model in two NFL-themed National ad campaigns, he knew that he was getting closer to actualizing his dreams.
His first advertisement was for Cox Communications (The Official Telecommunications Provider For The New Orleans Saints) with Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. The theme of the print ad campaign was "Cox $99 Bundle: It's like getting three first-round draft picks. This National campaign was shot in New Orleans, LA. The production company was Keating Magee Advertising.
His second advertisement was for Comcast Digital Cable where the theme was (NFL REPLAY) "Presenting The Best Thing Ever To Happen To Football Fans). Each model had to get their bodies painted with one of the letters that would spell out NFL REPLAY. You can spot Acy wearing the "A". This National campaign was shot in Dallas, TX. The production company was The Richards Group.
With the 2024 NFL Draft coming up this week in Detroit, Acy plans to tune in to all of the festivities, while also strategizing about how his Non-Profit organization, The Donte, Andrew, Annie Foundation, can establish a longstanding partnership with the NFL. This Grambling State University Alum hopes to continue to give back to his community, expand his brand, and to create film projects that will motivate the masses! To learn more about Acy Brown, be sure to watch his groundbreaking documentary, The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds, is now available for the world to see via Amazon Prime https://www.amazon.com/
Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
