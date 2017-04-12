News By Tag
Top500Golf Mobile App is Now Find A Game
The latest variant of the app provides easy access to golf courses. Golfers no need to fill up a trying list of fields to explore and choose from the public and private course types. They can log into the app using their Facebook account. Here is what as a user, you can with the app.
• Set up your buddy list from your address book
• Add other members of your private club or players club to your buddy list
• See your buddy's availability to play
• Bi-monthly reminders to update your availability if you forget
Being a niche app, the app hasn't got too many users. This new variant has been downloaded up to 50 times on Android devices. iTunes, the app store for iOS, doesn't claim any similar stats. However, positive reviews regarding the app on Android and iOS app stores reveal about the expertise of this mobile app development company.
Special attention has been given to the privacy of users. The entire personal information of a golf request sender remains invisible to the recipient till the time his or her request is accepted. The information regarding availability of a golf course and that of a player is made available to the intended users through push notifications.
On the occasion, Mr. Nikhil Juneja, Chief Technology Officer, Root Info Solutions, couldn't stop himself from praising his Android and iOS mobile app development teams. He said: "I'm happy that we are growing in terms of number of apps and number of employees, but I'm more than happy that we are achieving the feats qualitatively."
How successful would be this second inning as Find A Game remains to be seen. However, one thing is loud and clear that digital has found its way in the real world across all walks of life, and it's usage is likely to see new heights in coming years.
Root Info Solutions Lakeside House,
1 Furzeground Way Stockley Park,
Heathrow, UB11 1BD
Website: http://rootinfosol.com/
Contact
Shekhar Juneja
+44 2070960066
***@rootinfosol.com
