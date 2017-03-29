 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Drupal Developer
* Web Development Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Root Info Solutions Completes RETS MLS Briggs Freeman Website for Sotheby's Group

 
 
Group 3
Group 3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Drupal Developer
Web Development Company

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Websites

DALLAS - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Heathrow, UK -- April 04, 207 -- Root Info Solutions, a UK-based technology consulting, product design, development and maintenance services provider has announced today the successful closure of RETS MLS-based Briggs Freeman Drupal Web Development Project. With the launch of this website, Briggs Freeman, Sotheby's Group joins the elite group of realtors equipped with RETS (Real Estate Transaction Standard)-based data exchange competence.

The Drupal web development project was focused on addressing key challenges mentioned as follows:

• Managing Dispersed Agents, Brokers, and Sellers
• Advertising an Array of Houses, Ranches, and Projects
• Getting a 360-Degree View of Customer Acquisition Journey
• Getting Key Insights on Industry and Trends
• Predicting Market Demands to Stay Future Ready

RETS was first introduced in 1999 by the National Association of Realtors and related groups to ease the modus operandi of realtors and agents and benefits all stakeholders including buyers and sellers. The framework enables the vendors to successfully overcome the data exchange hurdles associated with FTP model. Briggs Freeman (http://briggsfreeman.com/) felt the need as its network of agents was increasing considerably and consumers were going impatient in a connected world. Moreover, Briggs Freeman deals with luxury real-estate properties in Dallas-Fort Worth, hence, elevating the level of customer experience was a must to stay in the competitive US market. The quest of getting a perfect CMS (Content Management System) that can deliver context- and behavior-based experience to users across all digital devices brought Sotheby's Group and Root Info Solutions, the technology architect with expertise in Drupal development together.

On the occasion, Mr. Shekhar Juneja, Founder, Root Info Solutions, couldn't resist from praising his Drupal web development team. He said: "We have done some 500 projects so far, but this is really a masterpiece. It shows we are next to none." Another remarkable aspect of their expertise is that the Drupal developers at Root Info Solutions have used Drupal 8 framework and that too. They started working on the project when Drupal 8 was in its Beta phase. Since the beta version of any product is unstable and hence, working with it's no less challenging.

The newly built Drupal website went live a month ago, however, minor enhancements linked with Google Maps, search, and indexing were completed recently. The website has given a fresh impetus to the brand's visibility and customer acquisition endeavor.  Listings like Selena Gomez's Fort Worth estate ($2,999,000) and Wildcatter Ranch & Resort ($14,975,000) among many others speak a volume about the value of the site.

Carley J. Moore, who made to the list of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty's 2016 Top Individual Producer in Fort Worth by closing sales worth $15 million last year, in an interview with Star-telegram said: "I'm able to connect clients, family and friends to agents in other parts of the country," adding, "which is a wonderful value-added benefit to taking care of clients' real-estate needs beyond the local market."

Thus, Briggs Freeman is making big of its Drupal web development investment.


Root Info Solutions Lakeside House,
1 Furzeground Way Stockley Park,
Heathrow, UB11 1BD
Website: http://rootinfosol.com/

Media Contact
Shekhar Juneja
+44 2070960066
info@rootinfosol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rootinfosol.com
Posted By:***@rootinfosol.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Drupal Developer, Web Development Company
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Root Info Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share