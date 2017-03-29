News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Root Info Solutions Completes RETS MLS Briggs Freeman Website for Sotheby's Group
The Drupal web development project was focused on addressing key challenges mentioned as follows:
• Managing Dispersed Agents, Brokers, and Sellers
• Advertising an Array of Houses, Ranches, and Projects
• Getting a 360-Degree View of Customer Acquisition Journey
• Getting Key Insights on Industry and Trends
• Predicting Market Demands to Stay Future Ready
RETS was first introduced in 1999 by the National Association of Realtors and related groups to ease the modus operandi of realtors and agents and benefits all stakeholders including buyers and sellers. The framework enables the vendors to successfully overcome the data exchange hurdles associated with FTP model. Briggs Freeman (http://briggsfreeman.com/
On the occasion, Mr. Shekhar Juneja, Founder, Root Info Solutions, couldn't resist from praising his Drupal web development team. He said: "We have done some 500 projects so far, but this is really a masterpiece. It shows we are next to none." Another remarkable aspect of their expertise is that the Drupal developers at Root Info Solutions have used Drupal 8 framework and that too. They started working on the project when Drupal 8 was in its Beta phase. Since the beta version of any product is unstable and hence, working with it's no less challenging.
The newly built Drupal website went live a month ago, however, minor enhancements linked with Google Maps, search, and indexing were completed recently. The website has given a fresh impetus to the brand's visibility and customer acquisition endeavor. Listings like Selena Gomez's Fort Worth estate ($2,999,000)
Carley J. Moore, who made to the list of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty's 2016 Top Individual Producer in Fort Worth by closing sales worth $15 million last year, in an interview with Star-telegram said: "I'm able to connect clients, family and friends to agents in other parts of the country," adding, "which is a wonderful value-added benefit to taking care of clients' real-estate needs beyond the local market."
Thus, Briggs Freeman is making big of its Drupal web development investment.
Root Info Solutions Lakeside House,
1 Furzeground Way Stockley Park,
Heathrow, UB11 1BD
Website: http://rootinfosol.com/
Media Contact
Shekhar Juneja
+44 2070960066
info@rootinfosol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse