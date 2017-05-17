News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Polishop iOS and Android Shopping Apps Get a Store Locator
Considering the fact that in-store sales are also driven by digital technology, the upgrade can be seen as a strategic move to pull more crowd to store raising the user experience bar. The updates have been carried out by iOS app development team for the iOS edition, and their Android counterparts for the Android edition.
Polishop is a fashion and lifestyle retailer in Brazil with over 180 million customers from across Argentina, Chile, Peru, Spain and Brazil itself. The brand is one of the early adopters of eCommerce and has benefitted immensely from the rising Internet usage.
Keeping pace with the mobile content consumption, Polishop has embraced mobility with its heart and soul. Their technology partner, Root Info Solutions has supported their digital initiatives well. The Android and iOS versions of Polishop have enabled the brand not just to improve brand awareness, but also accelerate the sales and marketing endeavor of the brand.
In addition to the regular updates and upgrades, Android and iOS developers at Root Info Solutions are entrusted by the client with the job to keep the app relevant to the ongoing mobile operating system upgrades. Not long back ago, the app was also made compatible with iOS Siri and Maps in the wake of the release of iOS 10. Thus, duo, Polishop and Root Info Solutions, strive to deliver the optimum digital experience to end users.
On the occasion of pushing the updated build to Google Play and App Store, Nikhil Juneja, Chief Technology Officer, said: "I congrats every member, irrespective of their extent of contribution, in putting up their best effort that has helped us in upholding the trust of our clients."
Root Info Solutions is consistently pushing their limits to achieve new heights in tech innovation. However, it's facing stiff competition in the market both from the big and small technology firms. In the wake of it, there is a mounting pressure on its management to hire and retain the best talent -- a job easier said than done.
About Root Info Solutions
Founded in 2004, Root Info Solutions is the web and mobile application development company equipped with IT professionals with hands on experience in AngularJS, Apache Cordova, Android, Drupal, iOS, HealthKit, Google Fit, Magento, WordPress and much more.
Root Info Solutions Lakeside House,
1 Furzeground Way Stockley Park,
Heathrow, UB11 1BD
Email: info@rootinfosol.com
Website: https://www.rootinfosol.com/
Contact
Shekhar Juneja
+44 2070960066
***@rootinfosol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse