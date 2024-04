ASA to Host Virtual Course: Appraising Fine Arts Overview

By: ASA

The tools that appraisers employ when inspecting and identifying fine art objects

Professional cataloguing of art

Navigating the complexity of the gallery, auction and artist markets

How condition can be viewed in diverse situations

The impact of provenance

Media Contact

Todd J. Paradis

tparadis@appraisers.org

703-733-2124 Todd J. Paradis703-733-2124

End

-- ASA announces the hosting of an upcoming virtual course designed to explore how professional personal property appraisers approach their work when forming an opinion of an object's value.Appraising Fine Arts Overview, will air online June 12, 2024, from 10:00am – 6:00pm ET. The course will provide a comprehensive look at appraisal processes and methodologies and address attributions, forgery detection, characteristics driving value, tax considerations, market influences, and much more.The session offers an immersive learning experience, with real-world examples and in-depth observations from Lela Hersh, ASA, ISA AM, an experienced and respected specialist in Fine Arts and Fine Arts Photography. Attendees will gain valuable insights and the practical knowledge that goes into the art of valuation. Participants will explore a wide range of topics such as connoisseurship, auction essentials, and the roles that art world figures and institutions have in influencing the art market. Additionally, attendees will learn best-practice guidelines for conducting research and expanding their expertise in the field.Participants will gain valuable practical and theoretical knowledge in a number of areas:Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/ 4aA4swY or call (800) 272-8258.This class will award 7 CE hours without an exam and 8 CE hours with an exam.