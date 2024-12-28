Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Shining a Light on Poverty Awareness Month: The Role of CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
Research shows that individuals living in poverty are more susceptible to psychiatric disorders, including clinical depression. The mental health challenges associated with poverty can persist across a lifetime, creating a cycle that is difficult to break. Minority groups, often disproportionately represented in lower socioeconomic classes, bear an additional burden, highlighting the critical need for accessible and empathetic support services.
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties (CONTACT) has been a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with these challenges. The organization offers a listening ear, free of charge, to anyone in need. CONTACT's trained volunteers provide a compassionate and non-judgmental space where callers can find clarity, calm, and empowerment.
At the heart of CONTACT's mission is a unique communication technique called active listening. This skill emphasizes empathy, respect, and openness, allowing phone workers to truly connect with callers. Volunteers guide individuals in identifying their problems, managing emotions, and developing their own solutions. While some issues may be resolved in a single call, the consistent approach ensures that every interaction aligns with CONTACT's core values of dignity and respect.
CONTACT is always in need of dedicated individuals eager to make a difference. Our next crisis intervention training begins on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, and will run twice a week for six weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 PM. Sessions will be held in person at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 Washington Street, Toms River, NJ 08753.
The training, free of charge, equips participants with invaluable active listening skills. These skills not only transform the lives of callers but also enrich the personal and professional lives of our volunteers, making them better listeners, communicators, and supportive family members.
To volunteer, you must be over 18 years of age and committed to completing the training course. For more information, please call 732-240-6104 or email us at contact@contactoceanmonmouth.org.
"Volunteering with CONTACT offers more than the opportunity to help others; by joining our team, you become part of a legacy of care and support for some of the most vulnerable members of our community," stated Kim Santora, Executive Director of CONTACT.
This Poverty Awareness Month, let's remember that every effort counts in the fight against poverty and its profound mental health impacts. With community support, CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties can continue to be a lifeline for those in need.
About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://ContactOceanMonmouth.org.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse