Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Answering the Call: 24,000 Reasons CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties Matters
Since 1975, CONTACT, a volunteer-based organization has offered a free confidential listening ear and a comforting voice, ensuring that their phone lines are open anytime, day or night, for those seeking someone to talk to. In its early years, CONTACT volunteers answered 8,000 calls annually, a testament to the critical role it played even then.
The volunteers are the heart of CONTACT's mission, and their words reflect the importance of the work they do. One volunteer expressed, "Everyone deserves to feel important, listened to, and cared for. I think CONTACT volunteers fill that need."
This year has also been one of growth for CONTACT, marked by the launch of the new CONTACT Cares Telephone Reassurance Calling program, made possible in part by a grant from the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. This program is designed to support senior adults living in Ocean County, offering friendly calls to help ease feelings of isolation and loneliness while also serving as a wellness check-in. "We are excited to be offering this vital service to our community," said Kim Santora, Executive Director of CONTACT. "Our goal is to ensure that our seniors feel connected and cared for. This program is an extension of our commitment to provide support and resources."
Enrollment in the CONTACT Cares Reassurance Calling Program is simple. Seniors or their family members can call CONTACT at 732-966-9330 to sign up. Once enrolled, participants will begin receiving regular check-in calls, tailored to fit their schedules and preferences.
"As we look toward the future, we ask our community to join us in being a "Lifeline of Hope" for those in need," noted Santora. "Whether by spreading the word about CONTACT's services, attending or sponsoring our fundraising events, or by becoming a volunteer, there are many ways to make a difference."
CONTACT invites all to consider a one-time donation or a recurring monthly gift to help ensure CONTACT's phone lines stay open for all who need support. "Together, we can continue this vital work for years to come," stated Santora. CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties remains committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents through dedicated support and innovative programs.
About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://ContactOceanMonmouth.org.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse