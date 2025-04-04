Follow on Google News
Raising Awareness, Reducing Stress
How CONTACT's 24/7 Crisis Support and Reassurance Programs Are Making a Difference
Stress can manifest in various forms, from daily pressures to overwhelming life events. CONTACT offers a 24-hour Crisis Intervention and Listening service, staffed by trained volunteers who provide compassionate support to individuals experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, or suicidal thoughts. Community members can reach out at any time by calling 732-240-6100.
For those over 65 in Ocean County who may feel isolated or in need of regular check-ins, CONTACT's Reassurance Calling Program offers scheduled, friendly phone calls to provide comfort and ensure well-being. Individuals interested in enrolling can call 732-966-9330 to begin receiving personalized support.
In addition to utilizing support services, CONTACT encourages individuals to adopt healthy habits to manage stress effectively:
Engage in Physical Activity: Regular exercise can help reduce stress hormones and improve mood. Activities like walking, cycling or dancing can be both enjoyable and beneficial.
Maintain a Balanced Diet: Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains supports overall health and can improve the body's ability to handle stress.
Practice Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques: Techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises and yoga can promote relaxation and help manage stress levels.
Connect with Others: Building and maintaining strong relationships with friends, family and community members can provide emotional support and alleviate stress.
Prioritize Sleep: Ensuring adequate rest is crucial for stress management. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.
Get Involved in Your Community: CONTACT invites community members to join the 38th Annual Spring Luncheon & Gift Auction on Saturday, May 17th, 2025, at Spring Lake Manor, 415 NJ-71 Spring Lake, NJ 07762. The event offers an opportunity to support CONTACT's mission while enjoying a delightful afternoon. For more details, please visit CONTACT's Events Page.
CONTACT is always seeking dedicated volunteers over the age of 18 who are interested in making a difference in the community. Volunteers receive training in active listening and crisis intervention skills. For more information on upcoming training sessions and how to get involved, please visit CONTACT's Volunteer Page.
During National Stress Awareness Month, CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties remains committed to supporting individuals in managing stress and promoting mental health. Always remember, reaching out is a sign of strength, and CONTACT is here to listen.
About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://ContactOceanMonmouth.org.
