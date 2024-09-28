Follow on Google News
ASA to Host New Webinar on Techniques and Challenges of Fei Cui (More than Jadeite) Identification
By: ASA
This webinar, taught by Zemin Luo, is essential for appraisers, gemologists, and jewelry professionals who want to stay ahead in the industry. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of Fei Cui, covering its definition, quality evaluation, identification techniques, and geological origins. The webinar will provide insights into the main factors influencing the quality and value of untreated jadeite (A Jade), as well as practical techniques for identifying treated Fei Cui (B Jade, B+C Jade) and distinguishing between various imitations.
Additionally, attendees will learn how to differentiate Fei Cui from different origins, with a special focus on distinguishing Fei Cui from Myanmar and Guatemala, one of the current challenges in the jewelry industry.
Registration is available on ASA's website
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
ABOUT ZEMIN LUO
Zemin Luo is a renowned jade researcher and jewelry appraiser based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a background as a lecturer at the Gemological Institute of China University of Geoscience in Wuhan. Her expertise spans the geological origins of modern jade, ancient jade artifacts, and advanced gemological instruments, including infrared and Raman spectroscopy. Zemin has contributed her findings to prominent publications like Gems & Gemology and has presented at the GIA International Symposium.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
